Astros-Blue Jays Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Houston Astros are making a push. The team is 6-4 over its last 10 games and has had a fairly successful month of June, including three consecutive series victories over the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. Apparently not all hope is lost in Space City.

With momentum finally on their side, the Astros travel up to the Great White North to face the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game set that could very well be one of the most important series for both teams so far this season.

The Blue Jays, coming off a campaign that saw them win the American League and come about as close as one can to winning a World Series, are one game under .500 and are right on the edge of the wild-card race. It behooves them to have a good three games in order to keep their place in the playoff picture.

Meanwhile, Houston could catch the Blue Jays if it's able to capture a couple of victories in Toronto. Wouldn't that be neat for the folks down at Daikin Park?

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and Astros injuries.

Series Schedule

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Monday, June 22 – 6:07 p.m. CDT

• TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Blue Jays – Sportsnet, TVA Sports

• Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Blue Jays – SN590 THE FAN

Tuesday, June 23 – 3:07 p.m. CDT

• TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Blue Jays – Sportsnet, TVA Sports

• Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Blue Jays – SN590 THE FAN

Wednesday, June 24 – 6:07 p.m. CDT

• TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Blue Jays – Sportsnet, TVA Sports

• Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Blue Jays – SN590 THE FAN

Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Monday: Astros – RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 1.10 ERA) vs. Blue Jays – RHP Dylan Cease (4-3, 2.71 ERA)

Tuesday: Astros – RHP Peter Lambert (6-4, 3.23 ERA) vs. Blue Jays – TBD

Wednesday: Astros – RHP Mike Burrows (3-8, 5.79 ERA) vs. Blue Jays – TBD

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: INF Braden Shewmake (right adductor strain), INF Nick Allen (Grade 1 left hamstring strain), OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (right hamstring soreness).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right rotator cuff impingement).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon injury), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow).

Astros June Schedule

at Tigers, June 25-28; vs. Twins, June 29-July 1