Astros May Have No Choice but To Trade This Reliever

Two things can be true at once: There is still a lot of time for the Houston Astros to turn things around before the trade deadline on Aug. 3, but it’s not too early to begin discussing some potential moves the team could make should it not be in contention once that date arrives.

Because let’s face it — the Astros are in trouble. Yes, history says that it’s possible for Houston to pull off a stunner and wind up as one of the squads in the postseason when everything is done. That’s certainly what occurred in 2024. Why not in 2026?

Anybody who has watched the Astros for a while will be able to point out the obvious differences — the talent on the roster being the most prevalent — which makes talking about potential trade deadline moves all the more pertinent.

Many trades have already been floated, with Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, Jeremy Peña and several others being included as candidates to be moved should the Astros be out of the race and in need of some extra prospect capital (and oh boy do they ever).

But one name that hasn’t been on the front pages as much as the others is a reliever who’s arguably been the best at his craft for quite some time: Josh Hader.

Josh Hader’s Return Could Increase His Trade Value

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Perhaps the main reason why Hader’s name hasn’t been thrown into the zeitgeist as much as others is because he’s been on the shelf for the entirety of the season. He has yet to make an appearance this year due to biceps tendinitis, but he just began a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, making his return to the Astros imminent barring any sort of unfortunate setback.

What makes Hader such an attractive trade asset is his consistency. Sure, his first season with the Astros didn’t necessarily go as planned — he had a 3.80 ERA over 71 innings of work — but he bounced back extraordinarily in 2025, putting up a 2.05 ERA over 52 2/3 innings. He struck out 76 and walked just 16. That’s the Hader baseball fans have come to know throughout his nine-year career.

Contenders Always Need Bullpen Help at the Deadline

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Additionally, pretty much every team in the league is in need of bullpen arms at the trade deadline, making any contending team a relevant suitor for Hader’s services. Not every team needs a third baseman, or a designated hitter, or a first baseman, but every club desires to bulk up the bullpen prior to a postseason push.

How realistic is trading Hader? If the Astros stink in two months and Hader returns to his normal form once he gets back to the big leagues, very realistic. It’d also be necessary.

Astros May Need to Prioritize the Future

The Astros have one of the worst farm systems in baseball. Any sort of move to add depth in the minors is a necessary one at this point, especially if Houston is nowhere close to contending for a World Series. At some point, the team has to build for the future, not just for right now. Trading Hader would be an excellent way to do just that.