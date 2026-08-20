How the Astros Line Up for Rubber Game Against Angels

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet up in the rubber game of their series with a 7:10 p.m. start at Daikin Park.

Astros Lineup

1. Lamonte Wade Jr. (L) – 1B

2. Yordan Alvarez (L) – DH

3. Isaac Paredes - 3B

4. Jose Altuve - 2B

5. Daulton Varsho (L) - CF

6. Taylor Trammell (L) - LF

7. Cam Smith - RF

8. Nick Allen - SS

9. Christian Vazquez – C

Starting Pitcher: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert Takes The Mound

Houston Astros pitcher Peter Lambert (38) delivers. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peter Lambert is set to make the start for the Astros. Lambert has been the best and most consistent pitcher in the Astros rotation. He leads Astros pitchers with a 3.5 bWAR and leads all starters with a 3.11 ERA. He’s made 21 starts with an 8-6 record. The Astros have a 13-8 record when Lambert takes the mound. Lambert has pitched at least 5.0 innings in each of his last nine starts. Since July began, Lambert has a 2.44 ERA with a 2.75 FIP, showing his steadiness.

The Angels call on Grayson Rodriguez to start on the mound. Rodriguez has a 7.17 ERA and a 3-5 record. However, Rodriguez did have a strong 2024 with a 13-4 record and a 3.86 ERA with Baltimore. He missed all of 2025 with an injury. He was traded this last offseason for Taylor Ward. Los Angeles is allowing him to work through the challenging 2026 season as he makes his 14th start.

Astros Lineup Changes

Jeremy Pena has the night off after leaving the last game due to injury. Pena was hit on the hand during an at-bat. He came back out to play the field, but by the time his spot in the order came up, he was pulled from the game with a hand contusion.

Batting leadoff in his place is Lamonte Wade Jr. for the first time as an Astro. He hasn’t hit higher than fourth while playing for Houston. His walk rate is keeping him in the conversation for playing time with 16 walks in 84 at-bats.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) and LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yordan Alvarez hits second as usual. After winning July American League Player of the Month, Alvarez has cooled down considerably. He has a .796 OPS in August with a .271 average. He has just one August home run and six RBI in 16 games.

Issac Paredes hits third. He has reached base safely at least twice in four of his last five games. Paredes has a 1.112 OPS over that stretch.

Jose Altuve hits fourth on a mini five-game hitting streak. He is hitting 7-for-19 (.368 AVG) over the streak with a .955 OPS. Altuve is hitting .340 in August with an .882 OPS.

Daulton Varsho returns to the lineup hitting fifth after not starting on Wednesday. Varsho had started every game since the trade sent him from Toronto to Houston. He is .125 (6-for-48) with the Astros, with one extra-base hit. His batting average on balls in play sits at .143 with Houston.

Taylor Trammel is in the six hole for Houston. He is in the midst of a 0-for-15 spell. His one time on base over the streak was erased by a caught stealing. Cam Smith hits seventh. Smith has a 1.020 OPS over the course of the month. He homered in game one of the series for the Astros' only Monday run.

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (2) and shortstop Nick Allen (20) Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Allen replaces Pena at shortstop, hitting eighth. Allen has a .633 OPS. Christian Vazquez rounds out the order. He homered in Wednesday’s game.

The Astros will also be without Christian Walker in the starting lineup for Thursday’s game.