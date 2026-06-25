Astros Prospects Slam Three Home Runs in Row Same Night Houston Did vs. Blue Jays

The Houston Astros made everyone pay attention during their Tuesday game with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the fourth inning Houston hit three home runs in a row off 2020 American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber. Yainer Diaz, Cam Smith and Taylor Trammell went back-to-back-to-back to give the Astros a 4-0 lead, a game Houston eventually won, 9-7.

Well, little did anyone know that the same thing happened in the minor leagues on Tuesday. In fact, it was three Astros prospects playing at Class-A Fayetteville that did the same thing as Diaz, Smith and Trammell, per MLB Pipeline.

Astros Prospects Go Back-to-Back-to-Back

The same day the #Astros hit three consecutive homers, their future did as well.



Anthony Huezo, Xavier Neyens (MLB No. 94) and Kevin Alvarez (MLB No. 75) made the most of this one inning at Single-A: https://t.co/v51iReA9Gq pic.twitter.com/LgwXcUGX9n — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 24, 2026

All three players are Top 30 Astros prospects, per MLB Pipeline. Two of them are Top 100 prospects in baseball.

Anthony Huezo, who is Houston’s No. 17 prospect, got things started in the sixth inning with a home run over the left field wall. Fayetteville was already up four runs. He was followed by Xavier Neyens who was Houston’s first-round pick in 2025. The left-handed hitter pulled his offering over the right field fence, giving the No. 94 overall prospect his 10th home run of the year.

Kevin Alvarez wrapped up the barrage. The native of Cuba, who signed with Houston as an international free agent in 2025, is Houston’s top overall prospect and hit his sixth home run of the season over the right-center field fence.

Orioles prospect Jason Shockley gave up all three home runs, just as Bieber gave up all three home runs to the Astros.

The trio are a few years away from helping the Astros. Huezo is 20 years old and was Houston’s 12th round pick out of Etiwanda, Calif., in 2023. Coming straight out of high school to the professional ranks, the outfielder has already put together his best season from a power standpoint. In 60 game he’s slashed .259/.352/.557 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI.

The 19-year-old Neyens is playing his first season of professional baseball after the Astros decided not to play him professionally after selecting him last year. The shortstop is slashing .239/.426/.424 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 55 games.

Alvarez played in the Dominican Summer League last year and has played 51 games at Fayetteville where he slashed .261/.319/.430 with six home runs and 25 RBI. He’s already posted numbers higher than his numbers in the DSL where he hit two home runs and drove in 33 runs.