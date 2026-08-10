Astros Pursuit of Outfield Help Isn't Stopping with Daulton Varsho

The Houston Astros are right in the thick of the postseason race and have a real opportunity to play October baseball given how the rest of the American League has looked record-wise. If that is to happen, the Astros will need to get some consistent outfield production.

The Astros traded for outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, but that move doesn't look enough at the moment. It was the only acquisition the Astros made at the deadline after being considered buyers. Starter Spencer Arrighetti was shockingly sent to Toronto in the trade.

More offense is needed for this outfield group, as well as reliable options when it comes to platoon matchups. The Astros under manager Joe Espada focus a lot on having the correct righty on lefty matchup or vice versa.

That's why there was an emphasis on getting a left-handed outfielder prior to the deadline. Varsho is a lefty, and it seems like the Astros have options now when it comes to facing right-handed pitching. Taylor Trammell has stepped up for the Astros lately, and has good power.

The issue is that the Astros are still not getting enough production overall. The bottom of the lineup does have some holes, and this wasn't fully addressed at the deadline. Varsho has a .384 OPS in five games. At the end of the day, it's not just the right platoon matchup. The Astros just need a good bat, regardless of whether they are a righty or lefty.

It looks like the Astros are trying to find another outfielder through free agency.

Astros Looking For A Righty Bat

Los Angeles Angels pinch hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros are in active conversations about acquiring a right-handed outfield bat, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).

Rome reports that there are two names that are of particular interest for this role: Rob Refsnyder and Austin Hays. Both players were designated for assignment last week from their respective teams to clear spots after the trade deadline. Hays was just signed by the San Diego Padres in a miss by the Astros.

Jorge Soler, who recently got released by the Los Angeles Angels, also seems like a "logical fit," according to Rome.

The only reliable right-handed option the Astros have in the outfield is second-year right fielder Cam Smith. He recently had a two homer game against the San Diego Padres. Smith does have a .732 OPS against left-handers, but has more production against righties.

Hays was signed by the White Sox this offseason and was officially released on Aug. 7. He only played in 12 games and had 43 plate appearances due to multiple injuries this year. However, he had just a .576 OPS. Hays only had 12 at-bats total against lefties in 2026, so it's hard to make a conclusion.

Hays had a solid season in 2025 with the Reds where he had success against left-handers. He had a .949 OPS and .400 OBP along with two homers and 17 RBI in 91 plate appearances against southpaws. That's the kind of player the Astros need. However, they were not able to get him.

Refsynder has been known to be a platoon hitter and had a .959 OPS against lefties with seven homers and 25 RBI last season with the Boston Red Sox. However, he has struggled mightily this year with just a .506 OPS in 95 plate appearances while he was with the Seattle Mariners. Refsynder also has just a .465 OPS this year.

Soler is the best power option, and Astros fans might remember that as Soler hit a huge three-run homer 446 feet out of Daikin Park in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. Soler only has a .625 OPS against left-handers this year and has done better against right-handers. 10 out of his 12 total home runs this year have been against righties.

It does seem like Soler has lost some of his power since last year, and isn't great against lefties given his .685 OPS last year against southpaws. He's not the same hitter, but could benefit from the short porch in left field at Daikin Park.