Astros Release Lineup Ahead Of Tuesday Showdown With Mariners

The Astros and Mariners meet up in a critical two-game series at T-Mobile Park. In game one, Cristian Javier goes up against Logan Gilbert.

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Starting Pitching Matchup

Javier is 2-6 with a 5.31 ERA. He’s given up two runs or less in each of his September starts with a 2.20 ERA and one win and one loss. Since his return from injury on July 4, he has a 4.01 ERA with a 4.05 FIP. He has reverse splits this season with a .717 OPS versus lefties and a .850 OPS against righties.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilbert has a 12-10 record to go along with a 3.69 ERA. It all adds up to a 3.2 bWAR. He’s been shaky in September with a 6.11 ERA and a 5.70 FIP. In the month, the right-handed pitcher does have 28 strikeouts in 17.2 innings, the seventh most strikeouts in the majors this month. He’s pitched better on the road this season with a 2.72 road ERA and a 4.41 home ERA.

Astros Lineup

Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz (21) and Jeremy Pena (3) run Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Pena brings his hot bat into the leadoff role for Tuesday’s game. He posted a 1.231 OPS over the last homestand with three home runs a .385 average. His .462 isolated slugging over this stretch ranks eighth best in baseball.

Yordan Alvarez hits in the two-hole for Houston. Like Pena, Alvarez is also hot since the last homestand began. He had a 1.300 OPS since last Tuesday which ranks eighth best in baseball. He is hitting .400 over this stretch reaching base at a 50 percent clip. Alvarez still leads the league in batting average (.313) with a four-point edge over Chandler Simpson (.309).

Isaac Paredes hits in his usual third spot in the batting order. He’s hitting .260 on the year with an impressive .358 on-base percentage. In September, he has a .950 OPS with a .286 average and five home runs on 18 games.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) and third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jose Altuve hits fourth on a mini five-game hitting streak. He is 8-for-20 over his last five games with a 1.000 OPS. He homered in Sunday’s loss, one of nine consecutive home runs for Houston that has come as a solo shot. He has struggled against right handed pitching in 2026 with just a .675 OPS. Altuve has great numbers against Gilbert with a 1.189 OPS in 38 at bats.

Yainer Diaz hits fifth for the Astros. He homered in Sunday’s game but it was too little, too late for Houston in a 4-2 loss. In September, he is hitting .357 with a .961 OPS., fourth best among MLB catchers.

Christian Walker is in the six hole in the midst of a major slump. He is hitting .151 since Aug. 9 with a .430 OPS. He has drastic splits in wins versus losses with a 1.002 OPS in wins and a .391 OPS in losses. A big problem for Christian is his clutch hitting with a .609 OPS with runners in scoring position this season.

Taylor Trammell is seventh for Houston. He hasn’t had a multi-hit game since the first day of September. He did manage a home run in the Astros’ last win over the Royals. He is now hitting almost exclusively against right-handed pitching as his OPS is 283 points higher against righties.

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Smith hits eighth looking to close his season on a high note. He is 0-for-his-last-24 since September 12 with no walks. He hit well in August with a .785 OPS in the month but hasn’t been the same in September. Smith does hit better on the road with a .766 road OPS and 15 of his 20 homers coming away from Daikin Park.

Brice Matthews makes his second start since coming back from injury in the nine hole. He has a .580 OPS this season with seven home runs.