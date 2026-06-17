Astros Reliever Has Been Unhittable Since Return From Injury

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros got the win over the Detroit Tigers and former teammate Framber Valdez on a night when ace Hunter Brown made his highly anticipated return from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that sidelined him for two and a half months.

But while Brown's first time back on a big league mound since March 31 yielded impressive results (one earned run, three hits and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings), it was another Astros pitcher from Tuesday's game who has arguably been the most impactful returnee among the club's many injured arms.

Closer Josh Hader, who recorded the save in Houston's 4-2 victory, got a late start to the 2026 season after being sidelined with left bicep tendinitis. Since returning, however, the 32-year-old has been absolutely lights out.

Hader Has Been Unhittable Since Getting Healthy

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hader was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on June 2 and made his season debut on the same day, seeing his first game action since August 8, 2025 after almost exactly 100 days. Returning to his usual ninth inning role, he locked down his 230th career save in an 11-9 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, striking out one and allowing a walk in a scoreless frame.

All told, Hader has now made six appearances for the Astros this season, going 1-0 across six innings with three saves in as many opportunities. Over those six innings, he has allowed just one hit and one walk while collecting eight strikeouts. He has already struck out the side in two separate appearances, doing so in back-to-back outings against the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels.

While Houston and manager Joe Espada have clearly been impressed by Hader's dominant return from injury, they continue to take a cautious approach with the lefty flamethrower. Though typically accustomed to spanning multiple innings of relief work, he has been restricted to one inning per appearance and has yet to face more than four batters in any outing.

Hader will presumably allow a run at some point and probably surrender more than one hit. What his dominant return has established, however, is that he remains the team's undisputed closer after Bryan Abreu, Enyel De Los Santos and Bryan King handled the role with varying degrees of success in his absence.

The return of Hader has also quelled any concerns that Houston may have had about the status of their 2024 free agent signing moving forward. Signed to a five-year, $95 million contract prior to the 2024 season, he came into the year with three years and $57 million remaining on the deal, which looks decidedly less onerous now than it might have a month ago.

Following an All-Star campaign last season and 62 saves across his first two years with the Astros, Hader is back to full health and looking to be in every bit of his peak shutdown form.