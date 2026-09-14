Astros Reveal Probable Starters for Important Series Against Royals

The Houston Astros find themselves in an uncomfortable position going into the homestand. For a team that sits in first place in the AL West by one game, the Astros can't afford to play fun and games anymore, as they need to take care of business with the Texas Rangers on their tail.

Being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays on the road this weekend wasn't ideal for Houston, but it offers the roster a reality check going into a homestand against the Kansas City Royals. The Rays are one of the American League's best and the Astros got swept; the Royals are one of the American League's worst - shouldn't that offer the flip side of the coin?

Manager Joe Espada knows how important these next two weeks are for the Astros and, ultimately, his job. With Dana Brown already removed from his general manager duties, if Espada wants to stay with the franchise, getting into and going deep into the postseason might be his only option.

Here's who the Astros will turn to in an important series at Daikin Park.

Game 1 - Hunter Brown

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58) pitches at Daikin Park. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no one better to take the mound in the series opener than Astros ace Hunter Brown. Brown, who's been hit around in his last two starts, offers Houston their best chance to get the series started with a victory based on his track record alone.

Brown enters the game with a 3.52 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 17 starts. Brown finished 2025 with 206 strikeouts in 31 starts, so if he were healthy all season, Brown would likely be the same pitcher, strikeout-wise, in back-to-back seasons.

Finding ways to keep his pitch count low and go deep into the game will only help the Astros, as the offense looks to wake up, averaging 2.3 runs per game over the last three games.

Game 2 - Cristian Javier

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) before a game. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

September has been kind to Cristian Javier, who has struggled in his first season back from injury, posting a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings over his last two starts. For the season, however, Javier holds a 5.50 ERA with 55 strikeouts, not pitching to the best of his abilities.

So long as Javier demonstrates that his stuff is starting to come back to him, he should be given a chance to return to dominance in 2027 (should there be baseball). He's struck out 13 batters in 11 innings as of late, looking to carry that success into another important start on the mound for the veteran.

Game 3 - TBD

Houston Astros’ hats and gloves sit on the dugout steps. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has yet to be reported by the franchise or other sources who will take the mound in the series finale against the Royals.