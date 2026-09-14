Joe Espada Drops Honest Quote on Astros’ Playoff Chances

The Houston Astros rode high into Tampa Bay to take on the Rays before the series began over the weekend, having taken two of three against the Philadelphia Phillies. But quickly, that riding-high feeling got put to rest, as the Astros head back to Houston after being swept by the AL East division leaders.

The Astros enter the off-day with a 75-75 record, holding a slim one-game lead over the Texas Rangers, as the 2026 regular season starts to wind down. Over the next two-ish weeks, Houston needs to prove they're good enough to play in the postseason, and not just get in by getting lucky with how poorly the AL West has played this season.

For the most part, Houston played the Rays competitively, at least for the first two games. Being blown out 14-4 in the series finale on Sunday wasn't ideal, but it's now the reality they're faced with, and manager Joe Espada knows how dire the next two weeks will be.

Espada Drops Honesty

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada looks at his watch before the game. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the blowout loss on Sunday, Espada spoke with the media and didn't hold back the truth that his players need to know.

"It's a matter of us enjoying off days with our families and going back to work on Tuesday. We don't have that much time left, but we're still in first place and we have to make some adjustments, take this and learn from it and move forward," Espada said via Space City Home Network on X (formerly Twitter).

Espada couldn't have laid it out more clearly for his players and fans - time is no longer in the Astros' favor. Many times this season, it was filled with statements such as "it's a long season" and "we have time", but it's no longer a long season and time continues to run out.

Following the sweep, Houston holds a 77% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, with a 74.3% chance of winning the AL West and a 2.6% chance of being a Wild Card team. The odds are still in their favor, but it could flip on a dime with Texas aiming to return to the dance for the first time since winning their first World Series championship in 2023.

Games like Sunday's can't happen for the remainder of the season. The Astros need to play competitively and confidently if the playoffs are in store for the franchise.

The upcoming six-game homestand will be a test, set to host the Kansas City Royals for three games before welcoming a World Series contender in the Atlanta Braves.