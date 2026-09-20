Astros Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Braves as Playoff Hopes Hang in the Balance

The Houston Astros have fallen out of first place in the AL West division after dropping the first two games of the series against the Atlanta Braves. The Texas Rangers have taken over the lead by one game entering Sunday with a 78-77 record, while Houston sits at 77-78.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Astros need to find a way to get a win in this series at home. Just barely scraping by the Kansas City Royals to start the homestand, the future of many within the Astros organization is on the line with this final playoff push.

One of the best hitters right now for the franchise is veteran second baseman Jose Altuve. Altuve has seen the ball well in the series, collecting three hits in the 6-3 loss on Saturday. When Altuve is hot, this lineup is capable of much more than it's showcased as of late.

In September, the future Hall of Famer has a .242 batting average but is riding a four-game hitting streak.

The Astros will send ace Hunter Brown to the mound, looking to get Houston back in the win column. Brown has been very reliable over the last two months, bringing a September ERA of 3.94 into the start against the Braves. If there's one pitcher to get the job done for the Astros, it has to be Brown.

Astros Reveal Starting Lineup

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates his run with teammates. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Astros manager Joe Espada will set his lineup for the final game at Daikin Park in the 2026 regular season, set to play two more division rivals in the final six games.

1. SS Jeremy Pena

2. LF Yordan Alvarez

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. DH José Altuve

5. C Yainer Diaz

6. 1B Christian Walker

7. RF Cam Smith

8. 2B Nick Allen

9. CF Brice Matthews

Truth be told, this game holds a lot of weight on the future of this franchise. Missing the playoffs in 2025 and, once again, flirting with missing the playoffs after having been first in the division for a handful of games, it could be a massive letdown and the true end of the dynasty.

Looking at the rest of the schedule for Houston, they're set to face the Seattle Mariners for two games and the Athletics for four to round off the season. The Astros should be the favorites in those matchups, given that both Seattle and the Athletics will finish with sub-500 records.

Getting the win against Atlanta on Sunday paves the path to the playoffs for Houston, especially since it should raise the confidence level in the clubhouse.