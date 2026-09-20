Astros Reliever Could Miss Rest of Regular Season After Latest Injury Timetable

Arguably the worst division in baseball sits in the American League, as the AL West has been full of mediocre ballclubs for most of the season.

Still, the Houston Astros had been mostly in control until taking a dive off a cliff as of late, which eventually led the Texas Rangers to overthrow their in-state rivals.

After taking back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Braves while the Rangers have taken two of the first three against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Astros now find themselves one game under .500 and one game out of the AL West lead. They would be out of the postseason if it started on Sunday.

That being said, if Houston cannot make it to October, then top reliever Steven Okert will not be returning this season. He is on track to return for the playoffs, per MLB.com. So, as of right now, Okert might not throw another pitch in the majors this year.

The 35-year-old veteran has been an increasingly important part of the bullpen this year but he hit the injured last on Sept. 4 (retroactive to the 1st) with a hamstring strain that came to be during warm-ups, not even when he was on the mound in a game.

If the Astros continue down this path, then they will have wasted a possible Triple Crown winner and MVP in Yordan Alvarez, one of the best closers in the game (Josh Hader), and five players who have posted a 20-home-run season- tragic.

Horrid Drop Off May Keep Astros from Making Playoffs

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a double against the Braves. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last eight days, things have not been kind to this ballclub, as the Astros are now 2-6 over the last week, with the Kansas City Royals being the only series that they have been able to take.

This could be the final time that the Astros play at Daikin Park if they do not get their heads on straight. There is one game left at home against the Braves before heading on a road trip to close out the year against the Seattle Mariners and the Athletics.

Time is running out for Houston, and all they can do is win the game and hope the Rangers do not do the same. For awhile, the Astros had their own fate in their hands, but now it will take effort on their part while also wishing others take losses.

It is a shame that that is what it has come to with some of the best offense in the game, but the team seemingly cannot figure out how to coexist between the pitching staff and the bats. So, every game is now a playoff game.