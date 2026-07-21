Astros Rookie Logan Hughes Has Special Childhood Connection to Astros

Logan Hughes has come full circle with the Houston Astros after being selected as the 17th overall pick in this year's MLB Draft. According to a story on MLB.com by Brian McTaggart, Hughes spent time around the Astros during Spring Training in Florida several years ago, revealing his special childhood connection to Houston.

When Hughes visited Daikin Park in June for a pre-draft workout, he shared a personal story with Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, who now serves as the club's senior advisor to ownership and baseball operations.

Hughes told Bagwell they had met years ago during the Astros' Spring Training days at Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida. As a toddler, Hughes often visited the stadium while his mother, Melissa Hughes, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Astros Grapefruit League games.

During those visits, he took photos with Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Lance Berkman and other Astros players. He even led the crowd with the traditional "Play Ball!" chant before one game.

Texas Tech's Logan Hughes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Melissa sang the national anthem before Astros Spring Training games in Kissimmee for 14 seasons. She continued until the team left the complex in 2016 and moved its Spring Training operations to West Palm Beach, Florida, in 2017. The Hughes family lives in DeLand, Florida, about an hour from Kissimmee.

Now, years later, Hughes returns to the Astros as one of the club's top prospects. He and his parents will travel to Houston later this week to sign his contract. Melissa said she always hoped the Astros would draft her son because she grew up cheering for the team.

"I think deep down I was hoping the Astros were going to pick him, but we were kind of unsure," she said. "It was pretty exciting for me, not just for him getting drafted but just being drafted by the Astros because I had a personal relationship with the team and was a fan growing up."

His contract amount has not been released yet, but as the No. 17 slot in the draft, his pick value was approximately $4.86 million.

On the field, Hughes impressed the Astros with both his bat and power. The left-handed hitter batted .375 with 18 home runs and 71 RBIs last season at Texas Tech. He also showed excellent plate discipline by drawing 50 walks while striking out only 33 times. Hughes can play both corner outfield positions and first base.

He showed durability as well by starting and playing in all 55 games for Texas Tech in 2026. Along with his 18 homers, he also hit 16 doubles and had a triple. On the defensive side, he fielded at a .994 clip and made just one error over 153 chances.

During his workout at Daikin Park, he hit several balls into the second deck, showing more power than the Astros expected. He also displayed solid defense at first base. Amateur scouting director Cam Pendino praised Hughes for making consistent contact and controlling the strike zone. Those skills could help him move quickly through Houston's farm system.

For Hughes, his special childhood link has come full circle. He once ran around the Astros' Spring Training field as a young child while his mother sang the national anthem. Today, he begins the next chapter of his baseball career with that same organization.