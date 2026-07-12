Complete List of Houston Astros' 2026 MLB Draft Picks

The Houston Astros had one goal as they walked into the room for the 2026 MLB Draft: continue to replenish a farm system that has consistently produced major league contributors.

Despite being at the back of the first round for several years, the Astros have continued to find major league contributors.

Over the two day draft, Houston added 22 prospects in 20 rounds, and they kicked things off with the No. 17 pick overall by selecting Texas Tech outfielder Logan Hughes. Overall, the picks leaned toward pitching with half of their picks being pitchers.

Complete Houston Astros 2026 MLB Draft Picks

Texas Tech's Logan Hughes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Round 1, No. 17, Logan Hughes, OF PPI, No. 44, Jack Radel, RHP Round 2, No. 51, Wes Mendes, LHP Round 3, No. 119, Keon Johnson, SS Round 4, No. 121, Kam Durnin, SS Round 4C, No. 133, Beau Peterson, IF Round 5, No. 153, Gavin Eddy, RHP Round 6, No. 182, Michael Addari, RHP Round 7, No. 211, Bryan Carney, RHP Round 8, No. 241, Aaron Piasecki, SS Round 9, No. 271, Ryan Pruitt, OF Round 10, No. 301, Tazwell Butler, RHP Round 11, No. 331, Peyton Fiene, RHP Round 12, No. 361, Owen Nowak, OF Round 13, No. 391, Jack Beck, SS Round 14, No. 421, Brady Thomas, RHP Round 15, No. 451, James Tronstein, SS Round 16, No. 481, Rashawn Galloway, C Round 17, No. 511, Ben Tryon, IF Round 18, No. 541, Petey Soto Jr., SS Round 19, No. 571, Noah Miller, C Round 20, No. 601, Mick Uebelhoer, LHP

Much like other teams, the Astros’ draft strategy was clear. Houston invested heavily in pitching because you can never have enough. They also targeting some middle infielders and strong defensive players across the board.

The selections of Hughes and Florida State’s left-hander Wes Mendes highlight this 2026 Draft class. Some of these players have the ability to move quickly through the minors, but several of them offer long-term upside.

Now that the draft is over, the work begins for player development. Those who make great strides will determine who becomes the Astros’ next homegrown talent.

The front office and coaching staff now get to turn their attention to the second half of the season and the fast-approaching August 3 trade deadline.

The Astros are entering the All-Star break at 47-51 on the season, sitting right in the middle of the American League West. They are just three games back of the Texas Rangers and just 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race.