Logan Hughes or Jack Radel: Which Astros First Two Picks Have the Higher Ceiling?

The Houston Astros had a successful day on Saturday. After all the hard work of the scouting department, researching and analyzing prospects available in the 2026 MLB Draft, selecting the first six new members of the franchise, Houston took down their AL West division rival Texas Rangers, forcing a rubber match on Sunday.

The Astros now sit two games out of first place with one game to play in the first half. As the dynasty had come to an end, Houston might have added some of the new faces of the franchise in the MLB Draft, who look to contribute sooner rather than later.

With that being said, the Astros had two picks within the first 30 picks, the first at No. 17 and the other at No. 28, following a prospect promotion incentive for Hunter Brown finishing in the top three for the American League Cy Young Award, and they were both used wisely.

But between the first two picks for the Astros in the 2026 MLB Draft, which one has the higher ceiling? Let's talk about it.

No. 17 Overall Pick : Logan Hughes

Logan Hughes gets a hit. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Logan Hughes was the first player that Houston drafted Saturday afternoon, as Dana Brown and the rest of the front office look to boost their organizational outfield depth. The corner outfielder/first baseman fits the mold perfectly for the Astros, so long as he develops the way they expect him to.

In his final collegiate season, which he played with Texas Tech, Hughes hit 18 home runs, drove in 70 RBIs, walked 50 times compared to 33 strikeouts, and held a .375 batting average. If the Astros were looking for a plus hitter in the outfield to develop, they most definitely got their guy.

However, according to his draft profile, the biggest downfall of Hughes' game is his lackluster defensive skills in the outfield. If Hughes isn't producing at the plate, his value drops lower than some would think, as his draft profile states, "He's a below-average runner with arm strength to match, which limits his defensive options."

While he could form into a shorter first baseman than average, Hughes will find his place on the MLB roster with his production at the plate. For his sake, through development, his fielding and offense have chances to increase, raising his ceiling.

No. 28 Overall Pick : Jack Radel

Notre Dame pitcher Jack Radel (25) pitches on the mound. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Picked within the first 30 overall selections, right-hander from Notre Dame, Jack Radel, heads to Houston, looking to boost the future of the rotation. As has been seen in 2026 at the MLB level, the Astros need more pitching depth as time rolls on.

The Astros have had several pitchers who have achieved success as starters over the past decade; however, their performance has declined in recent seasons. Adding Radel, who throws his fastball at 93-95 mph and has reached 98 mph, strengthens the team's future even before he reports to spring training.

"Combining a high release point with good extension gives batters a different look and he pounds the strike zone. He's a high-floor starter who could fit into the middle of a rotation," Radel's draft profile notes.

Learning from the likes of Hunter Brown, who was the reason he's a part of the franchise in the first place, and from other young starters in the organization, Radel will only improve as he looks to push his ceiling higher as a top draft pick.

Based on the draft analysis and the current state of the Astros organization, Radel appears to have a higher potential as the second pick for Houston in the MLB Draft. While Hughes doesn't excel in defense and speed, these aspects may put him at a disadvantage in comparisons to Radel. His bat has to turn into one of the best in the organization, especially now with a first-round status. However, both players have the potential to succeed in Houston.