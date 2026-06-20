Astros Showing Signs of Life With Encouraging Injury Updates on Three Pitchers

The Houston Astros have been suffering from injuries yet again in 2026. It just seems like when one thing goes right, two more go wrong. There is some positive news coming out of the organization, though, right now, and it will be a boost this team needs.

The pitching staff has been battered all year. They have the third worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball, currently at 4.87. Hopefully, help is on the way.

Lance McCullers Jr. threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session at Daikin Park on Friday. This was the first time he had faced live batters since being sidelined with a rotator cuff impingement.

It’s a small step, but it’s a step in the right direction and one everyone has been waiting for. There hasn’t been much direction on when McCullers might return, so all in all, this is positive.

As reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, McCullers said his next step is either another live BP or going on a rehab assignment.

Right-hander Ronel Blanco has been out since spring with a torn UCL. On Friday, he took the field for a rehab start for the Florida Complex League Astros. He struck out five batters over three scoreless innings.

When he is healthy, Blanco has been one of the best starters Houston has to offer. The problem is that he can’t seem to stay healthy. In 2025, he was put on the 60-day injured list starting June 1 and didn’t return during the season. For 2026, he’s been on the IL the entire year.

In 2024, he logged 30 games and held a 2.80 ERA with 167.1 innings pitched. Since then, his play has been sparse.

Cristian Javier is set to start on Sunday for the Triple-A Sugar Land team in Albuquerque, as Brian McTaggart reported on X (formerly Twitter).

This will likely be Javier’s last rehab outing, if things go well, before he rejoins the MLB team. Javier has been working back from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain.

Cristian Javier will start Sunday for Triple-A Sugar Land in Albuquerque in what should be his final rehab start.



Nick Allen and LaMonte Wade Jr. are working out with the Astros today and are "really, really close to joining the club." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 19, 2026

On the position player side, there are some players getting very close to returning as well. Infielder Nick Allen and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. have both worked out with the MLB team and could be ready to go soon. Allen has been on the IL due to a Grade 1 left hamstring injury suffered on June 8, while Wade was shut down with right hamstring soreness on June 9.

Much Needed Relief for Astros

Josh Hader | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston entered Friday’s game sitting at 35-41 and fourth in the American League West. Given that the division is pretty weak overall, this team is not out of it. They are just four games back of the leading Seattle Mariners.

The rotation has been the downfall of the organization so far this season. The injured list seems to have a magnet on it for pitchers. McCullers, Blanco, Javier, Hayden Wesneski, and Brandon Walter have all missed significant time. Houston has had to play its own chess match just to come up with pitchers.

Closer Josh Hader wasn’t immune from the IL, either. He just returned on June 2 after dealing with left bicep tendonitis. Having him back has returned some stability to the back end, but that only matters when the rotation can get through innings.

Javier’s expected return sometime next week could be a difference maker. McCullers and Blanco are still farther out, but making progress toward being back. After weeks of setbacks, these positive reports seem to be a move in the right direction.