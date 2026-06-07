Astros Sluggers Hit Milestone Home Runs in Latest Showdown with Athletics

Apparently Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve were tired for Isaac Paredes getting all the home run attention with the Houston Astros.

Both Alvarez and Altuve got in the act on Saturday, hitting home runs for Houston as they roughed up the Athletics at Daikin Park. While Paredes reached 100 career home runs earlier this week, Alvarez and Altuve both hit milestones.

For Alvarez, it was moving into a new place in franchise history. For Altuve, it was moving up the list of the top slugging second basemen in the game.

Yordan Alvarez's Milestone

Yordan Alvarez hits the Astros' first grand slam of the season and the fifth in Alvarez's career. He has 22 homers and 48 RBIs.

Alvarez also passed Alex Bregman and moves into 6th place in Astros history with his 192nd home run. pic.twitter.com/xn9DNrV2Lh — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 6, 2026

As red hot as Alvarez has been all season, it’s a little hard to believe he hasn’t hit a grand slam this season. But he did on Saturday and it marked the fifth grand slam of his career. But that’s not the milestone.

Alvarez moved into sixth place in franchise history in home runs with 192. He passed former third baseman Alex Bregman, who spent his entire career with the franchise before he moved on to Boston in free agency in 2025. He is now with the Chicago Cubs.

Alvarez is just 28 years old. If he remains in Houston the rest of his career, it’s possible he could become the franchise’s all-time leader in the category. The next slugger ahead of him is Jim Wynn, who hit 223 home runs with the Astros. Then, it’s Jose Altuve (259), Craig Biggio (2910, Lance Berkman (326) and franchise leader Jeff Bagwell (449).

If Alvarez played until he was 38 years old, he would need 25 or 26 home runs per season to catch Bagwell. Alvarez’s 162-game average is 42 home runs.

Jose Altuve’s Milestone

That's Altuve's 240th HR as a second baseman, passing Lou Whitaker for 7th in MLB history among second basemen. pic.twitter.com/G9a4HeVPnW — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) June 6, 2026

Altuve’s home run was a different animal. He was part of MLB history. It was his 240th career home run as a second baseman while playing the position. In doing so he passed former Detroit Tigers All-Star Lou Whitaker for seventh all-time in home runs at the position, per MLB.com.

There are some heavy hitter and Hall-of-Famers ahead of him, including players like Joe Morgan — a former Astros player — Rogers Hornsby, Ryne Sandberg and Jeff Kent, who leads all second baseman in MLB history with 354 home runs. Kent will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That’s the direction that Altuve is tracking. He has four more years left on his contract with Houston, one designed to keep him with the franchise for the rest of his career. By that point he could move further up the list of most innings played at second base, where he is currently positioned at No. 16 all-time behind Biggio.