The Houston Astros have turned their franchise into one of the better-known franchises in Major League Baseball over the last decade. With two World Series championships, Cy Young Award and MVP winners and 100+ win seasons, the Astros were MLB's version of a dynasty in the late 2010s.

Back in 2019, Houston was on top of the world, becoming the best team in the American League with 107 wins and a trip to the World Series, only to lose to the Washington Nationals. But while many remember how the season ended, the offense was one of the scariest in recent memory.

This statement became even more accurate when the Astros faced the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. On this date in 2019, the Astros' offense set a new franchise record by scoring 23 runs in a single game, finishing with a victory of 23-2.

Today in 2019, the @Astros set the franchise record for runs scored in a single game, with 23, beating the Orioles. — Houstorian (@Houstorian) August 10, 2026

The two franchises are very different compared to how they were constructed seven years ago, but the victory was dominant as ever.

Recapping History

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) high-fives first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) after hitting a home run. | USA TODAY Sports

The Astros got the party started right away, as three runs scored in the first inning. 3-1 was the score into the top of the second inning, when the Astros pulled away from Baltimore, scoring five runs, pushing the lead to 8-1 through two innings.

Houston scored 17 unanswered runs, with 5 in the second inning, 1 in the third, 4 in the fifth, 1 in the sixth, and 6 in the seventh. Meanwhile, the Orioles only managed a single run in the bottom of the seventh inning, which would be their final score.

Every offensive player got at least one hit, except for catcher Martin Maldonado, who went hitless in five at-bats with a strikeout. Yordan Alvarez was the biggest threat for Houston at the plate, hitting three home runs and driving in seven RBIs in five at-bats.

In the game, the Astros hit six home runs: one each from Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Correa, along with three additional homers from other players. The offensive core of this dynasty was formidable, and these statistics demonstrate why they were the American League's greatest threat in the World Series.

The victory pushed Houston to 77-40.

Although several years have passed, the Astros remain in the playoff hunt, albeit with a significantly different record. The franchise heads to San Francisco to take on the struggling Giants, looking to create some space in the AL West.