Jason Bell, who spent last season as the Astros Major League field coordinator and outfield coach, is leaving to take a similar position with the Boston Red Sox.

Bell has been with the Astros organization for over ten years and has been a part of some of the most successful Astros teams in club history.

After manager Joe Espada was let go by the Astros in October by owner Jim Crane, the Astros also dismissed five coaches not including Bell.

Bell joined Omar Lopez, Josh Miller and Victor Rodriguez as coaches who were invited back. However, the Astros let Bell interview for the Red Sox job and he’s now bound for Boston for a role with the team.

Last year defensively, the Astros were average in the outfield with exactly zero defensive runs saved across the three outfield positions.

They posted three in right field usually played well by Cam Smith, negative four in centerfield paroled near the end of the season by Daulton Varsho and earlier in the season by Jake Meyers. They posted one defensive run saved in left which was occupied by a myriad of players during the 2027 season.

The Astros outfield defense was highlighted by Smith who, in a full-time role, contributed five defensive runs saved while Brice Matthews, who saw the field less frequently, contributed four.

Overall, the Astros were 23rd in baseball in defensive runs saved according to Fielding Bible. Contributing to the less-than-average statistic was a negative nine fielding runs due to outfield positioning.

The 36-year-old Bell started his time in Houston in 2017 as a minor league field coordinator and development coach. In 2024, he earned his first big-league role as a quality assurance coach, eventually taking on his current position.

Before coming to the Astros, Bell was a pitching coach at Maryland-Eastern Shore in 2016. A stop before that was spent as director of baseball ops at Ohio University. He also spent time as a coach at Heartland Community College.

He was a letter-winning right-handed pitcher first at Saint Louis and later, for the bulk of his collegiate career, at Central Missouri. His career came to an end because of Tommy John surgery.

While in college he posted a 3.32 ERA in 43.1 innings. He fanned 29 and made two starts, both at Central Missouri, a division two school.

Bell departs for Boston where he’ll be the outfield instructor with the possibility of future roles still being decided. He will join previous Triple-A manager, then interim manager, and now current manager, Chad Tracy, as a member of the team's uniformed staff.