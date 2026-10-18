Astros May Already Have Their Answer in Left Field With Joey Loperfido

Drafted and developed by the Houston Astros, Joey Loperfido made his debut with the club in 2024, but then abruptly left after becoming a trade piece for Japanese starter Yusei Kikuchi at that season’s trade deadline.

The trade worked for Houston to a certain extent, as Kikuchi went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA, a 3.07 FIP and a 5.43 SO/BB ratio, the best marks of his career over that stretch of 10 starts.

The following year, the Astros did not offer Kikuchi a contract, and he ended up signing a three-year, $63 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels through the 2027 season.

The Astros sent Loperfido, Will Wagner and Jake Bloss to Toronto in a deal that was completed during a game at what was then Minute Maid Park.

Loperfido’s return offered him the opportunity to earn a spot on the major league roster, given his status as a left-handed hitter capable of playing three outfield positions. His 2025 season was limited to 41 games and 104 plate appearances, but he took advantage of his opportunities and produced a .333/.379/.500 slash line, with four home runs, 14 RBIs, a .879 OPS and a 148 wRC+.

His .331 BABIP from 2024 rose to .431 in 2025, and although he recorded that performance in just 104 plate appearances, Loperfido generated high expectations and earned the starting left field job for the Astros on Opening Day.

Will Loperfido Manage To Be Houston’s Future Solution in Left Field?

Houston Astros left fielder Joey Loperfido (10). Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We cannot forget that Houston gave him the opportunities. Loperfido was among the group of 13 left fielders the Astros used in 2026, and he was the only one with a positive fWAR of 0.2 behind Yordan Alvarez (1.7).

His start was consistent, producing a .276/.348/.362 slash line in his first 20 games of the season, but he suffered a quadriceps injury that kept him out from April 17 through June 9.

When he returned, he could not regain his rhythm. His OPS fell to .558 in his 51 plate appearances, with one home run and only four RBIs. Even so, he continued drawing walks, and his .265 on-base percentage was the best part amid the slump that led Houston to send him to Triple-A on July 4.

Astros left fielders' offensive statistics in the 2026 season. | FanGraphs.

As we have analyzed here since the end of the season, the Astros will have to make an important decision about which position they will strengthen and how they will solve their problems with left fielders, who finished with the worst batting average in the league at .208 and the second-highest strikeout rate (28 K%).

There are clear options the Astros could pursue in free agency, especially if the plan is to improve the offense. We have talked about Randy Arozarena and Taylor Ward, who will be the most sought-after players, but there are more affordable options such as Ramon Laureano, Randal Grichuk, JJ Bleday, Michael Conforto or even Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who will try to stay healthy and find a job to recover his value.

Otherwise, the best internal options remain among the group featuring Loperfido, Taylor Trammell, Zach Dezenzo and Brice Matthews, the latter being the one who looked best defensively after finishing with 2 Fielding Run Value.