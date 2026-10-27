Astros Turn to Familiar World Series Rival in Search for New GM

The Houston Astros have turned to a familiar name in their search for a new general manager, with MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reporting that former Washington Nationals executive Mike Rizzo is interviewing for the vacant position. Rizzo built the Nationals team that defeated Houston in the 2019 World Series, and he now has a chance to help the Astros shape their next chapter.

The Astros have been searching for a replacement since they dismissed Dana Brown in August. Rizzo has considerable experience, joining the Nationals as an assistant general manager in 2006 and replacing Jim Bowden as general manager in 2009. Washington promoted him to president of baseball operations in 2013, and he held leadership roles with the organization until the team dismissed him in July 2025.

The Nationals were rebuilding when Rizzo took over as general manager. He helped to build a talented young core that included Bryce Harper and Stephen Strasburg, whom Washington selected with the first overall picks in 2010 and 2009, respectively. The Nationals developed into contenders in 2012 and remained competitive throughout the decade.

Rizzo also oversaw four National League East titles in six years: 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017, before the Nationals won the World Series in 2019. That championship came at Houston's expense. Washington beat the Astros in seven games to claim its first World Series title, giving Rizzo a direct connection to the franchise he is now hoping to join.

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rizzo also made a major move in 2022 after he traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. The return included prospects James Wood, C.J. Abrams and MacKenzie Gore, giving Washington several young players to build around. His time with the Nationals ended on July 6, 2025, when the team fired both Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez after a 37-53 start.

The 65-year-old has since explored other opportunities. He was interviewed for the Athletics' general manager position earlier in the offseason but withdrew from consideration. Nightengale reported that Rizzo preferred the opportunity in Houston.

The former Nationals executive reportedly has a great deal of respect for Astros owner Jim Crane and has told friends he has a deep desire to work for the organization. Rizzo and his family also live in West Palm Beach, Florida, where both the Astros and Nationals have spring-training complexes.

Houston has also interviewed other candidates as it considers who should lead its baseball operations. Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine, another known candidate, has already been interviewed. The Astros have already added Connor Watson to their player development department and Clayton Thompson as assistant director of player development.

The Astros must now decide which candidate is best suited to lead the organization.