Jim Crane's Meddling Remains Apparent in GM Search

As it stands, the Houston Astros' GM search seems to have brought two leading candidates to the forefront: long-time Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo and current Milwaukee Brewers assistant GM Matt Kleine.

On the surface, it makes sense that the Astros would consider an experienced executive who served as the architect of a World Series champion and a young, up-and-coming executive who is the product of a highly successful organization currently one win away from its own World Series.

And yet, if you look a little closer, the meddling of Houston owner Jim Crane seems readily apparent across the hiring process.

The Astros' GM position has been vacant since the club and former general manager Dana Brown mutually agreed to part ways back in August, leaving Crane as a primary decision-maker (alongside senior advisor Jeff Bagwell and other executives). While such a structure is common and necessary for determining who to put in charge moving forward, the club continues to make hires that typically fall under the purview of the GM.

Over the past week, Houston has hired Spencer Medick as the club's new director of pitching and Conner Watson as the new director of hitting. Medick and Watson, who came over from the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' organizations, respectively, have strong qualifications. But their hiring creates some confusion regarding the Astros' chain of command now that they've been brought in with no GM or manager in place.

Crane Is Known For Being Meddlesome

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps an owner directly hiring a director of hitting and pitching would not be so eyebrow-raising were it not for Crane's track record of being actively hands-on and occasionally making decisions that seem more emotional than measured and thought out.

Most famously, Crane was behind the firing of GM James Click in the immediate aftermath of Houston's 2022 World Series victory. Click's termination ended a highly public feud between the two based on Crane's involvement in day-to-day baseball operations.

That micromanaging trend has continued in the ensuing years, including two recent instances. Back in August, Crane reportedly blocked the trade of reliever Bryan Abreu to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for outfielder Trevor Larnach. At season's end, he drew criticism for initially preventing Joe Espada from interviewing for the Seattle Mariners' open manager position before deciding not to renew his contract anyway.

There has even been speculation that Crane's interest in Rizzo stems from the 65-year-old's understanding and willingness to work with a heavily involved owner, as opposed to a young up-and-comer (such as Kleine) who may want more autonomy.

The Astros' general manager opening should be coveted. The club is a reigning division winner (as a .500 team that survived the weak AL West, but still) armed with an AL MVP favorite in Yordan Alvarez and a young ace in Hunter Brown. Crane has even demonstrated a willingness to spend in his 15-year tenure as owner. But the owner's meddlesome ways threaten to put off potential candidates who know they may not have full control.