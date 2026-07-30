Astros Welcoming Back Hayden Wesneski From IL for First Start of Season

If there is any piece to the Houston Astros' roster that is begging for reinforcements, it is their starting rotation.

The rotation took a hit when Framber Valdez left for the Detroit Tigers, then the team's ace, Hunter Brown, went down with an injury for far too long, and on top of that, both Lance McCuellers Jr. as well as Tatsuya Imai have been far from consistent this season, enough so that McCuellers is no longer a member of the organization.

That being said, the Astros have been adamant that they will be buyers this trade deadline, but hopefully the rotation won't need multiple arms depending on how well Hayden Wesneski does in his long-awaited return to the mound.

Wesneski has been recovering from a Tommy John, which forced him to miss most of 2025, and has kept him away from the majors the entirety of this season, but he has been reinstated from the injured list to make his debut in 2026.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/oGwH0oJJld — Houston Astros (@astros) July 29, 2026

In order to make room for Wesneski, Houston was forced to option right-handed Miguel Ullola back to Sugar Land. It has been a revolving door for the team's pitching staff this year, and if a playoff birth is in their future when October comes around, then they need to solidify something with that side of the roster.

Wesneski at least looks better than half of the starts that the Astros have gotten this season down in Triple-A ball, as he has posted a 2.77 ERA in a trio of games during his rehab assignment. The offense has done its part; now they need some help.

Starting Line Up vs. Angels Wednesday Evening in California

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña (3) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the third game of this series, Houston has already secured the victory thanks to some big swings from Yordan Alvarez- no surprise here. Now, they are a measly game under .500 and looking for the sweep before taking on the AL West leaders and in-state rivals at home before the deadline.

SS Jeremy Pena DH Yordan Alvarez 3B Isaac Paredes 1B Christian Walker 2B Jose Altuve LF Taylor Trammell C Yainer Diaz RF Cam Smith CF Lucas Spence

Prior to action Wednesday, Houston finds itself a measly game behind the final wild card spot, and even more enticing, a pair behind the Texas Rangers; that could look entirely different when the weekend comes to a close.

August 3 (trade deadline) is rapidly approaching, and every game is vastly important regarding what the front office is going to do. All the team can do is take it one game, inning, pitch, and at-bat at a time. If the Astros do that, then October baseball will be theirs to lose.