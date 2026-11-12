Brad Ausmus Returns to Astros With Plenty Left to Prove as Manager

The Houston Astros are bringing back a familiar face to lead their next chapter, as Brad Ausmus will be in charge of leading the franchise toward its next World Series title.

The decision to hire Ausmus, however, comes with a rather significant question mark attached to it: What exactly has Ausmus accomplished to suggest he’s the right person to restore the Astros to championship contention?

Houston announced Wednesday that Ausmus will replace Joe Espada. Ausmus returns to the organization where he played 10 of his 18 major league seasons. The 57-year-old brings five seasons of managerial experience, most recently serving as the New York Yankees’ bench coach for three years.

There’s something appealing about hiring somebody who already understands the organization. But familiarity alone isn’t much of a qualification for managing a team trying to find its way back to the top of the American League.

Ausmus Has Experienced Success and Plenty of Disappointment

Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ausmus began his managerial career with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, inheriting a talented roster that included Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander. The Tigers won 90 games and captured the AL Central title in his debut season, although their postseason ended with a three-game sweep against Baltimore in the ALDS.

The following years were less encouraging, to say the least.

Detroit went 74-87 in 2015 before rebounding to 86 victories in 2016, narrowly missing the postseason. Another disappointing campaign followed in 2017, when the Tigers finished 64-98 and decided to move on from Ausmus.

His next opportunity wasn’t much better. The Los Angeles Angels hired Ausmus ahead of the 2019 season, only to dismiss him after a 72-90 finish.

Across five seasons, Ausmus owns a 386-422 managerial record without a postseason victory. Those numbers don’t necessarily tell the entire story, particularly considering the circumstances surrounding his previous clubs — the Angels are routinely a dumpster fire and nobody in the world, not even the Pope, could succeed in Anaheim — but they hardly inspire overwhelming confidence in his ability to lead a championship contender.

There are reasons for optimism, however.

Ausmus worked alongside Aaron Boone in New York from 2024 through 2026, gaining additional experience with an organization that reached the World Series in 2024 and continued making postseason appearances. Whether that experience has changed his managerial approach remains to be seen.

What Does the Hire Mean for Houston’s Future?

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New general manager Randy Flores praised Ausmus following Wednesday’s announcement, citing the leadership and expertise he demonstrated during the interview process.

But Houston’s problems extend beyond the manager’s office.

The Astros won the AL West with an 81-81 record in 2026 before being swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series. The organization now faces questions about whether its veteran core remains capable of competing for another championship or whether more substantial changes are necessary.

Hiring Ausmus suggests Houston isn’t prepared to abandon its immediate competitive ambitions. An experienced manager with established connections to the organization seems more like a choice for maintaining continuity than beginning a complete rebuild.

Whether that approach works is another question.

Ausmus deserves an opportunity to demonstrate what he learned from his previous managerial failures. But the Astros have made a familiar hire without much evidence that it represents an improvement over the manager they just dismissed.

As Alexandre Dumas wrote in "The Count of Monte Cristo," “All human wisdom is contained in these two words—‘Wait and Hope.’”