Houston Astros Fans Should Be Worried About 2026 Season Start

The Houston Astros didn’t just lose on Friday night, they were exposed yet again.

A 12-4 loss to the New York Yankees dropped the Astros to 10-17 for the season, and most importantly leaves them sitting at the bottom of the AL West.

That part should stand out and certainly does.

The AL West is not a powerhouse division. This is a group where no team is really elite. Somehow, Houston has found a way to be at the bottom and 4.5 games back.

This isn’t a slow start. This is a trend showing up and this team just isn’t cutting it.

The Pitching Is Breaking Down

Houston Astros pitcher Mike Burrows | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Let’s start with the biggest issue.

The Astros’ pitching staff has been one of the worst in baseball. No wait, they are the worst. The team ranks at the very bottom for ERA, number of times a batter was hit, walks allowed, and WHIP. There are several other stats where Houston is near the bottom.

A 5.97 ERA, six runs allowed per game, and a 1.65 WHIP paint the picture. Opponents are not struggling to get on base, and when they do, Houston can’t control the damage.

Allowing 39 home runs and 147 walks in 235 innings won’t win games. That’s not bad luck; that’s a problem, and it keeps showing up.

The rotation is struggling to provide stability, with Mike Burrows, Lance McCullers Jr., and Ryan Weiss all posting ERAs above 6.5.

The bullpen? They haven’t been better. Bryan Abreu has an ERA approaching 13.0.

When both your rotation and bullpen are performing like this, there is literally zero margin for error.

The Offense Isn’t the Problem, But It Isn’t Enough Either

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

When searching for a silver lining in such a tough start, one can find some positive in the fact that the Astros’ offense hasn’t completely left the scene.

Houston is hitting .259 with a .349 on-base percentage and a .782 OPS. They are averaging more than five runs per game. If only looking at stats and not the whole picture, one would believe this would be enough to keep the team competitive, but far from it.

Dig in a little deeper and see that the way the production is happening is a concern.

Yordan Alvarez has been a superstar. He is carrying the lineup. Over the course of the 2026 season he is slashing .357/.471/.776 with a 1.247 OPS. He has hit 11 home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBI with just 11 strikeouts and 19 walks in 98 at-bats. That is elite production.

Following him in the lineup though, the consistency drops off. Christian Walker and Jose Altuve have made some solid contributions throughout the year, but in comparison, Alvarez is carrying the offense.

That’s a really scary thought given Houston’s injury record.

Injuries Are Real But They Don’t Explain It All

Of course, the major factor here includes the amount of players on the injured list. The team is not full strength, in fact, not even close, and that matters to the story.

Key pieces on the team like Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier are sidelined. Jeremy Peña and Jake Meyers have also been missing due to injury.

Those are significant losses to the team, but even with these absences, the level of performance Houston is producing can’t be ignored.

This team isn’t just losing, they are allowing nearly six runs per game. The command isn’t there and overall when teams are given an inch, Houston can’t control the damage.

There’s no doubt injuries are playing a role in this, but at some point, accountability has to play a part. Houston made changes to their training staff in an effort to stay out of this injury-prone position again in 2026, but clearly, it has not worked.

Something has to change, and somehow injuries have to be avoided. Maybe they are also just the most unlucky team in MLB right now? No matter how you look at it, though, you can’t have nine to ten players on the injured list on a regular basis and expect to gain traction.

Why This Should Worry Astros Fans

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The record is bad, there’s no disputing that, but the 10-17 start isn’t what should concern fans the most. How the team is losing should be the biggest red flag.

Houston is part of a division that is still very much in reach, but over and over again, the Astros are just getting outplayed, especially on the mound, and that will continue to result in losses.

Unless things change quickly, this could turn into a disastrous year for Houston. A bit of good news came out with the progress that Tatsuya Imai is making on his rehab of arm fatigue. He is not the sole answer for the team, though; in fact, there is no guarantee at all how he will perform when he is able to toe the rubber again.

Currently, the Astros are a team with real problems and not enough answers.