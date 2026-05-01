How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Red Sox: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After dropping two out of three to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, including splitting a traditional doubleheader on Thursday, the Houston Astros will head to Fenway Park to open a three-game weekend series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. It will be a matchup between two teams that are in the basement of their divisions to begin May.

Houston swept the Red Sox earlier this season at home, but since they started 5-2, a lot has changed for both teams. Injuries have decimated the Astros starting staff and they followed that sweep up with a 1-9 road trip. As far as the Red Sox go, they have fired manager Alex Cora and are also dealing with injuries to some key pitchers.

Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Mike Burrows | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Mike Burrows (1-3, 6.25 ERA) vs. Red Sox: LHP Jake Bennett (0-0, 0.00)

Houston will send right-hander Mike Burrows to the mound, looking to improve his 6.25 ERA. After a bad start in April that saw him allow 11 hits and six runs in six innings against the Seattle Mariners, he has allowed eight hits and six runs over 9.2 innings in his last two outings against the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

As far as Boston goes, they were supposed to give ace Garrett Crochet a start, but he landed on the injured list earlier this week. Instead, the starting pitcher is going to be a Triple-A call-up from the Worcester Red Sox, Jake Bennett.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain), Taylor Trammell (left groin strain), INF Nick Allen (mid-back spasms).

15-Day Injured List: LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), RHP Cody Bolton (mid-back inflammation), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain); SS Jeremy Peña (Grade 1 right hamstring strain).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain).