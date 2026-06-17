Houston Astros Announce Starting Pitchers for Cleveland Guardians Series

The Houston Astros get a day off on Thursday before they walk back into their home turf at Daikin Park to take on the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series.

The Astros are now 35-41 after winning five of their last ten. They are coming off a two-game winning streak after getting the best of the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series.

Houston will be trying to gain some momentum anyway they can find it. They have now announced their starting pitchers for the Guardians series, here is what you can expect.

Friday, June 19 - Tatsuya Imai vs. Tanner Bibee, 7:10 PM CDT

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The transition from Japan to Major League Baseball has not been an easy one for Tatsuya Imai. He is a 28-year-old rookie and his stat line reflects him trying to find his way in the United States.

He will enter Friday’s game sitting at 3-3 on the season with a 6.43 ERA, and a 1.51 WHIP across nine starts. His walk rate is what is most concerning. He has offered up 24 free passes in just 35 innings.

His last outing on June 12 in Kansas City was disastrous. He didn’t make it a full inning and the team skipped over him once in the rotation since then. Friday will offer the rookie another chance to get things straightened out.

The matchup is going to be challenging. Taking the mound for the Guardians will be Tanner Bibee, who has been producing in his last seven starts. While his overall record doesn’t reflect it, at just 2-7, Bibee should be taken seriously. Over his last seven, he has produced a 3.43 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. He is as good as the Guardians have to offer right now.

Houston’s offense is going to need to be patient and disciplined against Bibee because he won’t give them too many chances.

Saturday, June 20 - Spencer Arrighetti vs Joey Cantillo, 6:15 PM CDT

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Astros have a great chance to earn a win here. Arrighetti has been lights out this season and it hasn’t been changing. He is the clear ace of this staff with his 2.57 ERA across 11 starts this campaign. He is holding opponents to a .200 batting against average.

It doesn’t matter if you look at the season or the last few; Arrighetti has been consistently excellent all year. His last start on June 14 in Kansas City produced six innings of four-run ball and a loss, but his overall ERA barely moved because of how well he has played all year.

Cleveland has decided to send Joey Cantillo to the mound to battle it out with Arrighetti. Cantillo is a 26-year-old southpaw who holds a 5-3 record in 2026. He has posted a 4.38 ERA on the season, but zooming in to his last seven, he has struggled.

If he has turned things around and can find his groove, he can be difficult, but Houston should take advantage of the struggling lefty and get a jump on them early.

Sunday, June 21 - Kai-Wei Teng vs TBD, 1:10 PM CDT

Houston Astros starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The finale between these two teams will see the Astros send Kai-Wei Teng to the mound. Cleveland has yet to announce their starter. The Taiwan native has worked as both a starter and a reliever this year for Houston. That should tell you a lot about where this rotation has been this year.

Teng has a season ERA of 4.31, but he hasn’t looked quite that good over his last few games. On June 15 against the Detroit Tigers, he only lasted 3.1 innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs, with three home runs.

Houston needs Teng to be better than that when he toes the rubber against the Guardians. He has the stuff to compete and be able to hold them off, but his execution has not been great. Teng will be the biggest uncertainty of the three starters in this series.