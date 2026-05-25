Houston Astros Are Quietly Becoming a Serious Threat Again

When looking at the record, it's not looking good for the Houston Astros, who enter Monday, taking on their AL West rival, the Texas Rangers, with a 23-31 record. But when you look a little deeper, the Astros could be right where they want to be, building momentum on and off the field.

Sweeping the Chicago Cubs was huge, and none of the wins were handed to them; they were fought for. Getting terrific starts from Spencer Arrighetti, Kai-Wei Teng, and Peter Lambert, accompanied by offense that has been hard to find, Houston is riding a three-game winning streak for the first time since late March (five straight from March 28-April 1).

Sitting 4.5 games back from first place in the standings, the Astros also sit within reach of an American League Wild Card spot, just 3.5 games out. But should Houston fans trust that this run isn't just lightning in a bottle? Some factors suggest they might be coming back to life.

Astros Players Who Nearing Return

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) poses for a photo during media day. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hunter Brown had a promising outing in his first rehab start on Sunday, accompanied by a strong inning from closer Josh Hader. Both of which are nearing returns, hopefully between mid to late June.

Getting the ace of staff back and potentially one of, if not the best, closing pitchers in recent years back as the summer months heat up, Houston could be making a push everyone already wrote them out of.

Jeremy Peña has looked strong since returning to the roster, still looking for some power in his bat, but he fills the offensive hole nicely since Jose Altuve has been sidelined. Altuve is rehabbing in West Palm Beach as of Sunday, and told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart that he's feeling good in his recovery from an oblique strain.

Getting all three back, known to be faces of the franchise, the Astros could be in for the miracle run one AL team has had in each of the last two seasons (Detroit Tigers overcoming 0.2% playoff odds in 2024 and the Cleveland Guardians winning the AL Central after being 15.5 games back in 2025).

So long as power hitters Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker keep coming up clutch for the franchise, as Walker did against the Cubs in the series finale on Sunday, the Astros could chase down the Athletics, who sit atop the standings as of Memorial Day, easier than expected.

CHRISTIAN WALKER HALLELUJAH pic.twitter.com/87JkcZMF7u — Houston Astros (@astros) May 24, 2026