Houston Astros Prospect Just Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

In the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, the Houston Astros selected Bryce Boettcher.

Fast forward to Saturday, and the Indianapolis Colts just selected him in the fourth round of the NFL draft. This rare scenario has seen some precedent, but it's highly uncommon.

The two-sport athlete spent four seasons playing for the Oregon Ducks baseball team, and smashed a dozen homers, stole 15 bases, and posted an .872 OPS during his final season on the team.

Not only did he shine with the stick, but he also played elite defense for the Ducks. He transitioned to being a primary outfielder in 2022 and took off.

He was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team during his final season. He was also named to the Pac-12 All-defensive team that same season, and an honorable mention in the Pac-12 All-Conference team.

Those are some of the many reasons that Houston took a chance on him late in the draft, but Baseball wasn't the only sport he thrived in.

Boettcher was also a linebacker for the Ducks football team, and a pretty good one. He led the Big-10 with 136 tackles, batted down five passes, forced two fumbles, and snagged an interception, all after signing a $150,000 contract with the Astros.

The Indianapolis Colts May Have Taken an Astros Prospect Right Out From Under Their Nose

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Last season was the best of his football career, and Houston didn't hold him back. He was able to play one more season with the Ducks after the Astros granted him permission, and he was placed on the team's restricted list.

He hasn't played a game in Houston's system, but will now have a big decision to make. Earlier this year, he indicated that he may have already made his decision.

Despite the Astros retaining his rights for the 2026 season, Boettcher publicly committed to pursuing his NFL career in February.

"I'm pursuing fully football right now," Boettcher said to reporters. "I want to win a Super Bowl."

Whether Houston can convince him otherwise is unknown, but money certainly talks. Fourth round picks in the NFL draft this season will sign contracts between $5-5.5 million this season which is huge in comparison to his MiLB contract.

With his comments from February, his collegiate football success and a massive raise, the Astros don't seem to stand a chance against the Colts.

Whether it's the right career choice for him is yet to be seen, but he had a strong-ceiling in baseball. With a plethora of awards as a senior, no matter what decision he ultimately makes, he's certainly an elite defender in both sports.