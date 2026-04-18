Three Keys for Astros to Win Against Cardinals on Saturday Night

It's almost hard to believe that the Houston Astros started the season 5-2. But since Houston left home to begin a road trip in Sacramento on April 3, things have fallen apart.

Entering Saturday's game with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Astros have won just three games since that trip to face the Athletics began. The Astros are 3-11 since April 3.

With a starting rotation tattered by injuries, the Astros can't score enough runs to offset what the pitching staff is giving up.

Still, every game is an opportunity to turn things around. Here are three things the Astros can do to beat the Cardinals on Saturday, with first pitch set for 6:10 central.

Get Length from Lance McCullers Jr.

Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Astros desperately need a starting pitcher to get them deep into a ball game. That is McCullers’ most important job on Saturday. The bullpen needs coverage after a rough Friday.

After he went seven innings against Boston in his season debut, he hasn't been able to get out of the fifth inning in each of his last two starts. Combined he's allowed nine earned runs, five walks and struck out eight.

This is not the game for McCullers to rack up a high pitch count and exit in the fifth or sixth inning. The Astros need him to be effective and get them into the seventh to have a chance to win.

Turn to De Los Santos

Houston Astros pitcher Enyel de Los Santos. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The saving grace of Josh Hader’s injury was that the Astros had Bryan Abreu to lean on. But Abreu has been awful. Entering Saturday's game, he is 0-2 with a 14.73 ERA and has more walks (13) than strikeouts (12). He pitched in Friday's game and gave up two hits and three earned runs in one inning. The Astros are unlikely to go to him on Saturday. So who will Houston lean on if they have a lead late in the game?

In that case it will most likely be Enyel De Los Santos, a right-hander who has been that saving grace. He has a 1.35 ERA and two saves in 6.2 innings. He's recorded a save in each of his last two games and was effective in back-to-back outings against the Colorado Rockies earlier this week. If the Astros can get a lead and keep it, De Los Santos needs to be the pitcher they turn to.

Score More Runs

The Astros are going to have to outscore opponents by a wide margin as they work through this rough patch of pitching injuries.

Fortunately, Houston has one of the best offenses in baseball. Among qualifying hitters six different Astros are batting .259 or better — Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Christian Walker, Carlos Correa, Cam Smith and Joey Loperfido. If possible, Houston needs to have all six of these players in the lineup on Saturday and stacked together to get their lineup opportunities to score early and often.