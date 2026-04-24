Who the Houston Astros Will Start Against the New York Yankees

The Houston Astros just reached their 10th win of the 2026 season after falling on hard times both offensively and defensively. The pitching staff continues to look bare as the franchise awaits several returns to help the starting rotation down the stretch of the campaign.

After taking two of three against the Cleveland Guardians on the road, the Astros return to Houston to host the AL East juggernaut New York Yankees. The Yankees' offense is made for success, especially playing at Daikin Park, something that the starting pitchers have to prepare for.

Luckily for the Astros, they're sending out two starters who were originally a part of the starting five rotation on opening day, along with a pitcher who's been very reliable when called upon.

Game 1 : Lance McCullers Jr.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) reacts after getting a strikeout. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The former Cy Young Award candidate for the Astros before his long list of injuries, Lance McCullers Jr., gets the call to start the series on the mound against the Yankees. Coming off a start where he allowed four runs to the St. Louis Cardinals, McCullers has to bring his A-game to hold off New York.

Going into the game, McCullers holds a 6.20 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched, along with 21 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.37. The start of the season hasn't been kind to McCullers, but it could take just one start to get him back on track to finishing off his contract strongly in 2026.

Game 2 : Mike Burrows

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows (50) delivers a pitch. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The start to Mike Burrows' tenure with the Astros hasn't gone all too well, posting a 6.75 ERA and a negative WAR through five starts this season. Sure, he'll get strikeouts, but when hitters are making contact, they're hitting him hard.

His most recent outing also came against the Cardinals, where he allowed four runs and struck out seven batters across 4.2 innings of work. The positive takeaway was that he allowed just three hits. And it was his first outing of the year where he hadn't allowed a home run.

This might be the biggest start of his career against the Yankees, so it's important that he takes it as seriously as the organization needs him to.

Game 3 : Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (41) throws a pitch. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Closing out the series and getting his third start of the campaign will be Spencer Arrighetti. Arrighetti holds the best ERA of the three probable starters and will go to battle against the Yankees' probable starting pitcher, Luis Gil.

Arrighetti has a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings of work with 13 strikeouts, so it's a small sample size but effective nonetheless.