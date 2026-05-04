The Numbers Behind Yordan Alvarez's AL Player of the Month Award Are Insane

Not many things went right for the Houston Astros in the first month of the season. They limped to a 12-20 record as poor pitching led to the league's worst team ERA, and injuries to key positions mounted up. The Astros have a high standard to meet, and Joe Espada's group has not lived up to the billing so far.

However, Yordan Alvarez has been nothing short of spectacular. He's had a ridiculous start to the season and has quickly re-established himself as one of the league's best hitters when healthy.

On Monday, his terrific month was rewarded with the American League Player of the Month award. This is Alvarez's third time winning the award. He previously won in June 2022 and October 2023. Illdemaro Vargas of the Arizona Diamondbacks was named the National League Player of the Month.

Breaking Down Alvarez's Historical Month

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hits a double. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Alvarez wasn't on the field much in 2025. He played just 48 games and never established a consistent rhythm. He's already played 35 games this year and has taken the league by storm. By the end of April, Alvarez slashed .356/.462/.737 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs.

He also had 42 hits with just 14 strikeouts. Alvarez has been the Astros' catalyst, leading nearly every major offensive category on the team. He became the first player in franchise history to hit 12 home runs over a March-April span.

Alvarez's advanced metrics back up his incredible start. His average exit velocity ranks in the 95th percentile, and barrel percentage ranks in the 93rd percentile, according to Baseball Savant. Just as impressively, he's not striking out that much and has consistently put the ball in play.

If he keeps at this rate, he will enter MVP talks. Unfortunately, his team will need to perform better for that to happen. Houston is coming off a series win over the Boston Red Sox, but they will have a difficult week ahead against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds.

While the offense has been productive, the pitching staff has struggled mightily without their ace, Hunter Brown. The righty is dealing with a right shoulder strain, but the Astros are hoping to get reliever Josh Hader and starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai back soon. The season is still young, and with Alvarez's off-the-chart numbers, there may be optimism for the Astros to turn things around and get into the postseason picture.