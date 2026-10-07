Houston Faces a Difficult Decision With Jose Altuve’s Inevitable Regression

We all know what the legacy of Jose Altuve’s career has meant to the Houston Astros, as he has already secured his stay with Houston through 2029, something that will make him one of the few players of his generation to have played his entire career with the same franchise.

Altuve has three more seasons left on the five-year, $125 million contract he signed before spring training in 2024, and his pursuit of 3,000 hits had a major influence on the negotiation of the deal.

I don’t think Houston dismissed the inevitable regression that could come in Altuve’s future, as he had just played the fewest games (90) in a full season of his career since he debuted in 2011 (57), but he had posted a solid offensive line of .311/.393/.522, with 17 home runs, 51 RBIs, a .917 OPS and 2.8 bWAR at age 33.

His 2024 season was much better in terms of bWAR, contributing 3.2 with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs and 22 stolen bases, although his OPS dropped to .790.

Up to that point, between his seasons at ages 32 and 34, his 11.3 bWAR in 384 games provided an excellent contribution, with a .300/.374/.492 slash line in which Altuve’s contact ability continued to stand out, combined with 65 home runs and 54 stolen bases.

However, in 2025 the inconsistencies arrived and many questions began to arise around Altuve’s performance. Of course, at age 35, any regression, no matter how drastic, is not something that comes as a surprise.

But there was one detail that, for me, marked a “before and after” in this story, and that was when the Astros sent Altuve to play left field.

If we analyze the metrics, which nowadays are what drive the game, whether we like it or not, the move was reasonable. Altuve had just finished his worst full season defensively, with a –5 Run Value after playing 1,262 innings at second base during the 2024 season.

Either way, what came next was to be expected, as Houston defended the idea of prioritizing better defense at second base, but with the risk that Altuve would not adapt enough to his new position.

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve (27). Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Altuve played 371 innings in left field and his Run Value was –5, much worse than expected, so the Astros had to move him back to second base, where he played 399 innings and improved somewhat by posting a 0 Run Value. We have no way of knowing exactly how much the position change influenced Altuve’s approach and consistency, but the numbers do lead us to say that it was a key factor in his regression.

In April of that season, Altuve posted a 113 wRC+ when he played left field, but then fell to just 66 in 57 plate appearances in May, while sharing time as a designated hitter.

No matter how much he pushed himself to improve and tried to provide the team with better defensive value, he could never accomplish it. That said, while he played left field during the first half of the season, he improved to a 157 wRC+ in June and 137 in July.

At the same time, the experiment with Brendan Rodgers at second base ended up being a failed experiment, mainly because of his limited offense, batting just .183/.256/.266, with a 76 wRC+ in 121 plate appearances. Houston acquired Jesus Sanchez in a trade and solved part of the playing time in left field with him and Mauricio Dubon during the second half of the season.

And so we arrive at the worst moment of this situation, with Altuve’s steep offensive decline in 2026, during his age-36 season.

The Decline That Changed Everything

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His game collapsed in every sense. The 2024 and 2026 seasons are the two reference points here. Altuve signed a five-year contract that secures him through 2029, but his game dropped off in every important aspect.

He fell from the 84th percentile in Batting in 2024 to just 28 in 2026, from 61 to 11 in Baserunning and from a poor 17 in Fielding to just 4.

Do you remember the 11.3 bWAR accumulated between his seasons at ages 32 and 34? It sank into an abyss to 0.6 over the last two seasons.

Everything that has to do with “power” in Altuve’s game has ceased to be a considerable tool, from his drop in bat speed from 70.4 mph in 2023 to 68.8 in the past season, to his loss in the ability to steal bases and something as surprising as the frequency with which his ground balls are turning into double plays.

Between 2022 and 2024, Altuve grounded into a double play 37 times in his 1,696 plate appearances, but he has surpassed that number with 39 in his 1,227 trips to the plate since 2025.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Astros, the question surrounding all these regressions is clear: What plans will they have for Altuve heading into 2027? What should be the best option for him: less playing time or another change in role?

The fact that Yordan Alvarez is taking up more playing time as a designated hitter and is increasingly farther away from left field also adds another question.

Is Houston willing to reduce Altuve’s time at second base?

All of this is something the front office will have to resolve, along with the new changes that are coming: a General Manager and almost certainly a new manager.