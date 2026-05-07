Houston Zoo Names Baby Monkey After Houston Astros Star

The Houston Astros haven't had much go their way this season, in terms of injuries, pitching depth, and their standing in the standings. The dynasty that once was has started to crumble much faster than anyone could have expected, as it's going to take a lot of work to climb out of the hole they've dug themselves into.

There is some positive news surrounding the franchise amid all the negativity. Players such as Peter Lambert, Yordan Alvarez, and Christian Walker have stepped up to help lead the team at any chance they get. Or how about the beloved organization that is the Astros, having an impact on the community of Houston?

As posted by the official Houston Zoo X (formerly Twitter) account, the zoo has named a baby howler monkey after former AL MVP and multi-time All-Star second baseman, Jose Altuve. The monkey's name is Tuve, in honor of the Astros superstar.

Official Tweet From the Houston Zoo

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) talks with teammates in the dugout. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Named in honor of Houston Legend Jose Altuve, Tuve comes from the same region of the world as one of the greatest to ever play the game. Visit the Houston Zoo this week to see Tuve and his family in South America’s Pantanal," the zoo account wrote.

Altuve has a lot to his resume already throughout his Major League Baseball career, but this is a pretty cool addition. Not many people in the world can say they have made enough of an impact on their community to be honored by having a zoo animal named after them.

Nearing the latter half of his Hall of Fame career, Altuve is still doing what he can to produce in the middle or top of the Astros lineup. Thus far this season, the second baseman has hit three home runs, has driven in nine RBIs, and holds a .241 batting average.

The pitching has been what's tearing the Astros down as of late, not so much the offense. However, following the big blow to Carlos Correa, Houston's offense must pick up the slack from the giant hole Correa leaves in the lineup.

While Tuve the monkey isn't a likely option for the Astros to toss on the pitcher's mound, despite a ton of fans on social media suggesting that, Houston will have to continue to make do with who they have on both sides of the baseball.

Perhaps when the Astros return to Houston, Altuve can meet Tuve and create a viral image across social media.