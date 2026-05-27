How to Watch Astros Mike Burrows vs. Rangers: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

You have to just love the game of baseball, no? On Monday night, three Houston Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Texas Rangers in a 9-0 win. Tatsuya Imai, Stephen Okert, and Alimber Santa combined for nine innings of no-hit ball against their in-state rivals. Oh how things can change in just 24 hours.

On Tuesday night, the Rangers got all their frustration out in the first inning when Jason Alexander allowed eight runs. Manager Joe Espada made him eat the next five innings to the tune of nine earned runs and six hits allowed, two home runs in a 10-7 Texas victory.

The four-game series will continue on Wednesday night and here is a breakdown including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. CDT

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Mike Burrows | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Mike Burrows (2-6, 5.75 ERA) vs. Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.86 ERA)

After having their four-game winning streak snapped, Houston will send Mike Burrows to the mound on Wednesday night. The first-year Astro has been a disappointment after coming over from the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason. In his last two starts, he's allowed 14 hits and 11 earned runs in 11.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins. It's safe to say that Espada and the entire team need a better start in this game.

Texas will send veteran Jacob deGrom to the mound looking to lead his team to a second straight win over the Astros. He went six innings earlier this month against Houston, allowing five hits and four earned runs in six innings.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: 2B Jose Altuve (Grade 2 left oblique strain), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon surgery), C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), Lance McCullers, Jr. (right shoulder inflammation).

60-day injured list: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn UCL in right elbow, surgery recovery), LHP Brandon Walter (torn UCL in left elbow).