How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs Guardians: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Houston Astros 2026 campaign has gotten off to a disastrous start. Bad pitching, injuries, and poor execution in late innings are just some of the contributing factors to the Astros' 8-15 start. They've gotten incredible efforts from the offense, including a scorching hot start from Yordan Alvarez, but it hasn't been enough.

The standard is extremely high in Houston, and rightfully so. This organization has set the bar on how to win consistently, and this year's team is failing. An important week lies ahead as the Astros will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians. Houston got swept by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

The Guardians are coming off a series win over the Baltimore Orioles, where they won three of the four games. They enter Monday's contest with a 13-10 record. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs Guardians

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti delivers a pitch. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Guardians: Slade Cecconi (0-2, 5.03 ERA)

Arrighetti will be making his second start of the season after being called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on April 15th. His first start was fantastic. He threw six innings and allowed one earned run on three hits with four walks and a whopping 10 strikeouts. It was a rare quality start from an Astros pitcher this season.

In fact, Arrightetti is one of three pitchers to have a quality start for Houston this season. He'll look for another one to help the Astros get a win. Cecconi is making his fifth start of the year. In his last outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, he only allowed one run in four innings, but his start was shortened because he issued five walks.

Astros Injuries

Houston Astros left fielder Joey Loperfido hits a sacrifice fly. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain)

15-Day Injured List: LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery), RHP Cody Bolton (mid-back inflammation), RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 hamstring strain), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow)