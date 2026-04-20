Astros’ Contract History Suggests Cam Smith Won’t Get Long-Term Extension

Getting young players into long-term extensions is all the rage in Major League Baseball right now.

In the last week to highly respected rookies signed long-term deals. Kevin McGonigle was extended for eight years and $150 million while the Pittsburgh Pirates extended Konnor Griffin for nine years and $140 million. It’s a long-term bet on players that could become All-Stars, or even MVPs one day. It also allows those teams to control costs through arbitration and the early years of free agency.

On the surface, second-year Houston Astros star may fit that mold. He’s slashing .244/.341/.423 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He holds immense promise and he’s only 23 years old. He might not get a deal at the level of either Griffin or McGonigle, but a multi-year, team-friendly deal might be wise if his talent blows up.

Well, it’s the Astros so that may far-fetched based on history.

Why Cam Smith Likely Won’t Get Extended

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith. | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

One must only follow the Astros to know why — owner Jim Crane. The Athletic’s Chandler Rome (subscription required) did compile the information in one article, though.

Crane’s history when it comes to signing free agents or extending players has a limit. Rome reported that under Crane the Astros have never guaranteed a player more than $151 million in a single contract or extended a player for longer than six years.

This is part of the reason why the Astros’ five-year, $95 million commitment to closer Josh Hader made news when he signed. Houston simply didn’t spend that kind of money for those kinds of terms for free agents on a regular basis. In fact, it’s the longest and richest free agent deal Crane has signed off on.

Houston has more than $100 million for 2026 tied up in six players. Of those six, three were in-house extensions — Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Lance McCullers Jr. Each is telling of what the Astros face with Smith.

Altuve’s deal was one to keep him with the Astros for life. It was for five years and $125 million. The cost didn’t matter and one could argue Altuve left money on the table. Alvarez signed a six-year, $115 million deal to keep him out of arbitration. That’s the longest deal of the three. McCullers signed a five-year, $85 million deal.

Crane will allow his baseball people to extend current players … to a point. Alvarez, for instance, hadn’t yet hit arbitration. McCullers was preparing to become a free agent but wanted to stay.

Smith is closing in on a full season’s worth of games played. He’s already been a Gold Glove finalist. He profiles as a power hitting right fielder, one that fits perfectly for the Astros’ home park.

But none of that means Crane will greenlight an extension. History suggests he’ll wait too long to make it happen.