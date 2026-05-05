How to Watch Astros Against Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers: TV, Stream, Radio

Just when the Houston Astros were beginning to feel good after taking two out of three over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend, reality quickly set back in on Monday night at home against the two-time World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston grabbed a 2-1 lead after one inning, but six runs over the next two innings proved to be too much to overcome in an 8-3 loss in the series opener. Yes, Houston is only five games out of first place in the American League West in a division that is being led by the Athletics. Sure, it's still early May, but injuries continue to mount.

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday night's game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 pm ET, Tuesday

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Astros: Space City Home Network

Radio: Astros: KBME 790AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTLN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Peter Lambert | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dodgers: RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60) vs. Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (1-2, 3.52)

Evening the series will be a lot easier said than done for Joe Espada's team. They will send right-hander Peter Lambert to the mound. In three outings since being called up from Triple-A, Lambert has pitched better than some thought he would. He had allowed six earned runs in 15.1 innings with 19 strikeouts. He had eight strikeouts in his first two starts against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Guardians. Lambert worked six shutout innings, allowing three hits against Cleveland.

As for the Dodgers, they are countering with Shohei Ohtani. He has been outstanding this year and poses a major obstacle for Houston. In 30 innings this season, he has an ERA under one with 34 strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs. In his last three outings, he has worked six innings in each game with 26 combined strikeouts, including 10 against the New York Mets on April 15.

The Astros have scored three runs or less in three of their last four games and have won just once. Facing Ohtani will make it difficult to generate any runs and if they do get the opportunity, they need to cash in.

Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow sprain), INF Nick Allen (mid-back spasms), OF Joey Loperfido (right quad strain);

15-Day Injured List: RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue), SS Jeremy Pena (Grade 1 right hamstring strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery), RHP Hunter Brown (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), OF Jake Meyers (Grade 2 right oblique strain);

60-Day Injured List: LHP Josh Hader (left bicep tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain).