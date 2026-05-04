Astros Reveal Starters for 2017 World Series Rematch vs Dodgers

It's been nearly a decade since the Houston Astros won their first World Series championship, and it's a championship win that Houston fans can all remember where they were when it happened. Fast forward to 2026, and the Astros are hosting their 2017 World Series opponents again.

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Houston to play a three-game series against the Astros, who are very different teams since their 2017 championship matchup. These two franchises have played each other since that 2017 World Series, but that series always comes to mind when thinking of this matchup.

The Astros are riding a two-game winning streak, having just knocked off the Boston Red Sox and won a three-game series, and now have to turn their attention to Major League Baseball's best. Here's who manager Joe Espada is entrusting to take the bump in each game.

Game 1 : Steven Okert

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Although Steven Okert just pitched against the Red Sox on Sunday, Espada is sending him to the mound to start the series against the Dodgers. He pitched in one inning on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out one in 12 pitches.

Okert brings a 4.20 ERA into the series across 15.0 innings. He's struck out 10 on the season, but the Astros aren't asking him to be a Cy Young candidate on the mound on Monday; they need him to get the game going before handing it off to the bullpen.

Game 2 : Peter Lambert

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert (38) throws a pitch on the road against the Cleveland Guardians. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Another bullpen arm turned into a starting pitcher for the Astros so far this season, as they continue to deal with injuries. Peter Lambert is slated to take game two. It will be his first game pitching since taking on the Baltimore Orioles, in which he went 4.1 innings, allowing two runs.

Two times this season, Lambert has struck out eight batters, with his performance against Baltimore being the only time he didn't. Lambert holds a 3.52 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP, both respectable numbers going into his fourth start of the season.

Game 3 : Lance McCullers Jr.

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) pitches on the road. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Astros will close out the series by sending Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound. McCullers was a part of the 2017 World Series team and has had success against the Dodgers in the past, only looking to continue that success in 2026.

In the 2017 World Series, McCullers Jr. held a 3.52 ERA in 7.2 innings of work. The 2026 season hasn't been so kind to him, however, as he enters the series finale with a 6.32 ERA. In his last game against the Orioles, he went six innings, allowing three runs, tossing 99 pitches, keeping Houston in the game.