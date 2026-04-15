How to Watch Spencer Arrighetti vs. Rockies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After finishing off a 1-9 road trip with a loss to the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon, the Houston Astros returned home to face the Colorado Rockies for the second time in a week. Last week, the Rockies swept the Astros as part of their disastrous road trip.

Both teams came into the game on lengthy losing streaks and something had to give in the series opener on Monday night. Houston exploded for six second-inning runs and held off Colorado late to break an eight-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory. It was a win that was needed for a banged-up Astros team that had several key players hit the injured list on their trip.

Houston will look to win the series on Wednesday night. Here is a rundown of the middle game of the series, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Yordan Alvarez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Spencer Arrighetti | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rockies: Jose Quintana (0-0, 4.15) vs. Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (0-0, 0.00)

Houston manager Joe Espada is dealing with three key members of his starting staff on the injured list from the last trip. On Wednesday night, the Astros will start Spencer Arrighetti and hope to get some length out of him. It'll be the season debut for Arrighetti this year after spot starts the last two campaigns.

Colorado will counter with veteran Jose Quintana. Signed as part of the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, approached this offseason by bringing in veterans. Quintana has only made one start this season, on March 29 against the Miami Marlins. He worked 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and two runs; he walked four and struck out two. This is a golden opportunity for the Astros to clinch the series.

Houston Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery); SS Jermey Pẽna (Grade 1 hamstring strain); RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue); Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow.