Astros Make Significant Adjustment to Their Starting Rotation

It's been a turbulent 2026 season thus far for the Houston Astros' starting rotation, with costly injuries and under-performance ushering in what has been a disappointing start, even as the team's Yordan Alvarez-led offense has thrived.

The latest setback for the Astros' hurlers came earlier this week, as the club followed up a combined no-hitter on Monday with Jason Alexander getting roughed up for eight first-inning runs before being promptly optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land after the game.

As a result of Alexander's demotion, Houston is now back (subscription required) to carrying a more traditional five-man rotation.

Breaking Down Houston's Five-Man Rotation

Houston Astros pitcher Kai-Wei Teng | David Banks-Imagn Images

As things currently stand, the Astros will go with a five-man unit anchored by the red-hot Spencer Arrighetti, who is making his case for Cy Young consideration with a 7-1 record and a 1.34 ERA.

Behind Arrighetti, Houston has stuck with Mike Burrows and Tatsuya Imai despite their struggles this season. Burrows continues to experience uneven, inconsistent performances, but has shown signs of progress with three quality starts in his past five outings. Imai, meanwhile, pitched the first six innings of Tuesday's no-hitter, striking out two while walking four batters, in what could spark a turnaround for the MLB rookie.

Kai-Wei Teng will remain in the rotation as part of what has been a wildly successful conversion from reliever to starter. Over his past two starts, the former San Francisco Giant has pitched a combined 11 shutout innings while allowing just four total hits and striking out 13.

Finally, Peter Lambert has served as a solid end-of-rotation option, posting a respectable 3.49 ERA while going 3-4 despite having not previously pitched in the majors since 2024.

Injuries Continue to Factor Into Rotation Plans for Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Manager Joe Espada seems content to roll with his current starting five for the time being, with an off day on Monday for the team, allowing for some added rest. However, there is still hope forthcoming in the form of injured Astros pitchers who are nearing their return.

The return of Houston ace Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain) looms largest, with the 2025 All-Star set to make a second rehab start while targeting a mid-June return to the big league club. Following close behind him is Cristian Javier (right shoulder strain), who could also be back with the Astros next month. Less clear, however, is the timetable for Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder inflammation).

The return of any or all of those three would serve to shake up the rotation once again, likely seeing Lambert demoted and giving Espada some options (barring subsequent injuries, of course).

Don't look now, but things are looking up in Houston. A starting pitching revival has coincided with the club winning six of its last seven games while moving to just two games back in an AL West that currently lacks a single .500 team. The Astros are beginning to show some life.