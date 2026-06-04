Skip to main content
SI

How to Watch France vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

France vs. Côte d’Ivoire promises to be an intriguing encounter as both sides continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
Barnaby Lane|
Kylian Mbappé is Didier Deschamps’ main man.
Kylian Mbappé is Didier Deschamps’ main man. | Thomas Padilla/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

France hosts Côte d’Ivoire in its penultimate friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the two sides meeting in Nantes on Thursday, June 4.

A significant injury setback to center back William Saliba has slightly disrupted manager Didier Deschamps’ preparations, but he will still be eager to ensure his side—and its wealth of world-class attacking talent—builds momentum ahead of a tournament that features a tricky Group I containing Senegal, Norway and Iraq.

Côte d’Ivoire, however, is no pushover. While it also has defensive injury concerns, Les Éléphants boast a formidable attack that may well be their strongest since the golden generation of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

All the ingredients are there for a fascinating encounter. Here’s how you can watch it.

What Time Does France vs. Côte d’Ivoire Kick Off?

  • Location: Nantes, France
  • Stadium: Stade de la Beaujoire
  • Date: Thursday, June 4
  • Kick-off Time: 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 8:10 p.m. BST

How to Watch France vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

ITV (ITV 1 UK, ITV 4, ITVX, UTV), S4C SIANEL 4 CYMRU (S4C, S4C Clic, S4C Red Button), Amazon Prime Video

United States

Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for France, Côte d’Ivoire?

France has just one more friendly after its meeting with Côte d’Ivoire in Nantes before the World Cup begins.

Les Bleus will face Northern Ireland on June 8, while Côte d’Ivoire has no further fixtures and will head straight to North America after the match.

Once there, France opens its World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 16—just as it did in 2002 when it suffered a 1–0 defeat—while Côte d’Ivoire begins its tournament a day earlier against Ecuador.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

Home/Soccer