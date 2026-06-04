How to Watch France vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

France hosts Côte d’Ivoire in its penultimate friendly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the two sides meeting in Nantes on Thursday, June 4.

A significant injury setback to center back William Saliba has slightly disrupted manager Didier Deschamps’ preparations, but he will still be eager to ensure his side—and its wealth of world-class attacking talent—builds momentum ahead of a tournament that features a tricky Group I containing Senegal, Norway and Iraq.

Côte d’Ivoire, however, is no pushover. While it also has defensive injury concerns, Les Éléphants boast a formidable attack that may well be their strongest since the golden generation of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

All the ingredients are there for a fascinating encounter. Here’s how you can watch it.

What Time Does France vs. Côte d’Ivoire Kick Off?

Location : Nantes, France

: Nantes, France Stadium : Stade de la Beaujoire

: Stade de la Beaujoire Date : Thursday, June 4

: Thursday, June 4 Kick-off Time: 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 8:10 p.m. BST

How to Watch France vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom ITV (ITV 1 UK, ITV 4, ITVX, UTV), S4C SIANEL 4 CYMRU (S4C, S4C Clic, S4C Red Button), Amazon Prime Video United States Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for France, Côte d’Ivoire?

France has just one more friendly after its meeting with Côte d’Ivoire in Nantes before the World Cup begins.

Les Bleus will face Northern Ireland on June 8, while Côte d’Ivoire has no further fixtures and will head straight to North America after the match.

Once there, France opens its World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 16—just as it did in 2002 when it suffered a 1–0 defeat—while Côte d’Ivoire begins its tournament a day earlier against Ecuador.

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