Hunter Brown’s Road Back to Astros Takes Important Turn in Corpus Christi

The Houston Astros were dealt a massive blow earlier this season when it was revealed that ace Hunter Brown would be heading to the injured list due to a grade 2 right shoulder strain. Since he departed from the MLB roster, the Astros haven't nearly looked as competitive as before.

Houston got some good news on Sunday, both on the field and behind the scenes. As the Astros swept the Chicago Cubs at home, pushing themselves just 4.5 games back out of first place in the AL West division, Brown was taking a big step in his return to an MLB mound sometime soon.

Brown Deals in Rehab Outing

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) pitches during spring training. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Brown is looking to return to Houston sooner rather than later, and as June is just around the corner, the Astros could be getting their ace back in no time. Following a strong rehab outing, his first rehab start since hitting the injured list, Brown looked like himself on the mound.

Striking out five of seven batters faced, allowing just one hit, which was a single, and filling the strike zone with strikes (35 total pitches, 21 strikes). Getting this kind of production in a rehab start is encouraging that Brown could start ramping up in his next outing, potentially going deeper into the start.

The 2025 AL Cy Young Award finalist makes the Astros' rotation so much better, and for a Houston roster that has been beaten down by injuries, getting the ace of the staff back is the positive news they need, especially after starting to build momentum.

5 Ks in two innings for Hunter Brown! pic.twitter.com/96yt4fYlZb — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 25, 2026

Getting Brown back is awesome, but also getting closing pitcher Josh Hader back soon is also encouraging for the 'Stros. Hader pitched in the game that was started by Brown, securing three outs in one inning of work, striking out two batters in the process.

Houston still has a long road ahead to get itself back into the conversation for a division title, regardless if Brown and Hader are nearing returns. At 23-31, the once dominant force in the American League needs to prove they're still a force to be reckoned with.

The AL West division is wide open, as the Athletics are the only team in the division that's above a .500 record, so there's a world where if Brown comes back and pitches the way the front office knows he can, the Astros could be a sneaky competitor that everyone took their eyes off of too quickly.