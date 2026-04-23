An In Depth Look At Houston Astros Outfield Replacement Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson Jr. would not get a call to be in a Houston Astros uniform if players didn't keep getting hurt. At this point, with a whopping sixteen players on the IL nearly a month into the young season, what can the Astros do? Give journeymen another chance who have yet to crack the big leagues consistently.

But how did Johnson end up making his Astros debut against the Cleveland Guardians, the team he made his major league debut against? Let's take a look.

Johnson's MLB Journey

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Daniel Johnson (56) wears a players weekend shirt. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As minor league journeymen go, Johnson has played in eight organizations across ten seasons, with eight of them being a part of the MLB.

With a career average of .190 and an OPS of .560 in 147 total at-bats in the big leagues, this type of career describes a guy carrying his entire belongings in a duffel bag through terminal after terminal every couple of weeks or months, periodically checking his phone for a roster notification that might or might not change the direction of his career.

Johnson has been that guy more times than he can probably count. The California native initially signed a minor league deal with the Astros, his ninth major league organization, this past weekend.

The club had placed their 16th Astro on the IL in OF Taylor Trammell. He was called up to replace OF Jake Meyers, who went down with an oblique injury. Dustin Harris, acquired off waivers from the Chicago White Sox just days earlier to help patch the outfield woes, suffered a wrist injury from a hit by pitch, comically right on cue. It wouldn't be surprising if he, too, spent a stint on the IL, given the Astros' injury luck.

The Astros' outfield had turned into a disaster relief effort, and Daniel Johnson was the next volunteer to arrive.

Times Johnson Showed Signs Of A Good Player

San Francisco Giants right fielder Daniel Johnson (56) looks on. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

To look at a time where Johnson might have been a diamond in the rough, we have to go back to 2017. He was in the Nationals organization, assigned to the Low-A Hagerstown Suns. During the start of the 2017 minor league season, Johnson erupted, hitting ten home runs by the end of May alone, posted a batting average above .300, and earned a spot on the South Atlantic League's Northern Division All-Star team.

At the time, MLB Pipeline even had Johnson listed in the top ten of Nationals Prospects in 2018, next to future superstar Juan Soto and 2019 World Series Champion Victor Robles. He finished the season with a .298 batting average, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases across two levels and 130 games. The Nationals named him their Minor League Player of the Year.

The Nationals traded Johnson to the Indians/Guardians after the 2018 offseason, a frequent sign of things to come. Still, that didn't mean the outfielder was going to give up. Playing for Cleveland's AA and AAA affiliate, Johnson had combined stats in 2019, batting .290 with 19 home runs and 77 RBIs, deservingly earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game.

A Quiet Major League Debut

Cleveland Indians right fielder Daniel Johnson (23) scores a run against the Kansas City Royals | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

All this progress should translate to a major league debut in the near future. Initially, it did, making his debut in a Cleveland Indians uniform during the COVID shortened 2020 season. In short, it was underwhelming. 2020 only gave him a total of twelve at-bats. 2021 increased his playing time slightly, only playing 30 games attuning to a low .221 AVG , four home runs and a .636 OPS, which is still today his career-best.

A career best of .221 AVG for an outfielder doesn't get a player anywhere but cut off a team. The newly renamed Cleveland Guardians designated Johnson for assignment in the 2021 offseason, inadvertently kickstarting his journeymen career with six teams in the following four years.

The Beginning Of The Journeyman Era

The frustrating part is that teams kept on calling him due to his natural pop, batting from the left side, and speed across the bases. He just wasn't taking the MLB opportunities. His AAA numbers with the San Diego Padres in 2023 were legitimately good, slashing .271/.348/.469 with 19 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases across 126 games, leading the Pacific Coast League in extra-base hits over the final stretch of the season. Those are numbers that, on paper, should belong in a major league lineup.

A detail view of a Houston Astros hat and ball glove in the dug out. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Alas, three years later, now at 30 years old, Johnson has yet to find a consistent home. One recent bright spot was with the Mexican League in 2025, briefly playing for Caliente de Durango in the Mexican League, where he slashed a jaw-dropping .429/.512/.943 in ten games.

This performance got him a cup of coffee with the San Francisco Giants, called up to the majors, and eventually claimed off waivers by Baltimore.

Johnson Just Needs To Stay Healthy

Now, the Houston Astros, a team reeling with injuries and a 10-16 record, are looking for cheap, low-risk players to replace their injured ones. Obviously, Johnson wasn't signed to rescue a team that's treading water. He is here simply to exist and occupy an outfield spot.

The most important thing Johnson brings right now is health and left-handed bat depth. Aside from Yordan Alvarez, Houston's lineup has been stacked with right-handed hitters.

The loss of Joey Loperfido and Taylor Trammel, both left-handed outfielders, proves the need for a left-handed veteran journeyman in Daniel Johnson. Let's see if he can stretch out that cup of coffee to a three-course meal.