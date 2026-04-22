Astros Urged to Consider Unthinkable Trade of Superstar Slugger This Year

The Houston Astros are off to a rough start this year with more of the same problems from last year rolling over into this year as well, especially in the injury department.

Of course, there's plenty of season left and time to turn this thing around, however Houston is falling behind early and after missing the postseason last year, many are concerned about the future with this current core.

One of the lone bright spots for the Astros so far has been the healthy return to the field and to domination from designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who has been absolutely sensational for the team.

In a recent episode of the Talkin' Baseball podcast though, co-host and former big leaguer Trevor Plouffe sees Alvarez's performance not as an encouraging sign that Houston could build on, but as a signal they should replenish an ailing farm system by considering trading the superstar.

Astros Suggested to Consider Trading Away Alvarez in Rebuild

Astros should think about trading Yordan Alvarez pic.twitter.com/WlRR4FXslj — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 21, 2026

"He's got two years left after this at $26 million per, he would fetch some prospects or whatever you wanted," Plouffe said. "This guy is a top-three hitter in all of baseball...where the Astros are at now and I don't think they have a ton on the way, they are an older team on the field right now. Would that happen? They don't care about keeping people, they never have."

Plouffe clarified that he is aware the idea is a radical one and does not necessarily expect it barring things completely going off the rails, but the idea alone is enough to make fans in Houston shake in their boots.

Following the dramatics of last year, Alvarez has returned to slash an absurd .326/.459/.756 with a Major League leading 10 home runs and 21 RBI through 24 games to alread post a bWAR of 1.6. He is among the most valuable hitters in baseball and his contract makes him even more coveted, but would the organization actually entertain trading him?

What Alvarez Could Fetch Astros in Hypothetical Trade

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As Plouffe pointed out, the slugger is under contract for two more years after 2026 and the way he's hitting the ball right now, that $26 million AAV looks like a massive bargain. There's not a contender in baseball who wouldn't be lined up to bring Alvarez into the fold, and a bidding war would ensue.

Multiple top prospects as well as an established MLB pitcher is a starting point, and given the state of Houston's farm system, the idea on paper at least makes some sort of sense if the season goes completely off the rails.

With that being said, the 28-year-old is the heart and soul of this team, and trading him would mean accepting mediocrity for the foreseeable future and would be the kind of move fans would find to be unforgivable.

For now it sounds insane, but if the Astros don't start to turn the year around, look for more folks to start pushing Houston to do the unthinkable