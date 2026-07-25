Astros Starter Spencer Arrighetti Leaves Game with Foot Injury

The Houston Astros didn’t need what happened after the first inning of Friday’s game with the Chicago White Sox.

Spencer Arrighetti, who was the starting pitcher, threw the first inning but then left the contest before the second inning began. He threw a few warm-up tosses and TV viewers saw him leaving the field just before action began.

Houston was already down 3-0 when he left the game. It wasn’t immediately clear what the issue but the Astros announced later that he left the game with right foot nerve irritation, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).

Spencer Arrighetti’s Bad Inning

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The inning got away from Arrighetti quickly. Sam Antonacci led off with a single and then stole second base. Arrighetti then walked Munetaka Murakama, Chicago’s talented rookie slugger. He then walked the bases loaded, offering Miguel Vargas a free pass. After the Astros pitching coach paid Arrighetti a visit, Colson Montgomery flew out to center field, but it was deep enough to score Antonacci. With runners at first and second, Andrew Benintendi popped out to Houston’s Jose Altuve at second base with the infield fly rule in effect. Arrighetti was nearly out of the jam.

But Braden Montgomery extended the inning with a single. It scored Murakami from second base and got Vargas to third base. Arrighetti then loaded the bases for the second time by hitting Tristan Peters with a pitch. He then hit Chase Meidroth with a pitch to score Vargas and make it 3-0.

Arrighetti ended the inning by getting Drew Romo to pop out to Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes in foul territory.

He gave up two hits, three earned runs and two walks as he hit two batters. When he came out of the game the Astros brought in A.J. Blubaugh to replace him. He was given as much time as needed to warm up.

Arrighetti became a savior for the starting rotation when injuries nearly destroyed it in April, as Houston had to move Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier and Tatsuya Imai to the IL at the same time. All three are back on the field. But while they were gone Arrighetti put up some of the best numbers of his career.

He was particularly brilliant in May. In five starts he went 4-1 with a 0.93 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 17 walks in 29 innings. In fact, he won seven of his first eight decisions.