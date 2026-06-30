Jeremy Peña Hits the IL — Here's Who Houston Called Up to Replace Him

The Houston Astros announced on Tuesday the placement of Jeremy Peña on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. Infielder Raynel Delgado was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill his roster spot.

Peña has been one of Houston’s better hitters this season. He’s been batting .295 with six home runs, 21 RBI and a .799 OPS across the 48 games he’s been in.

His absence on the field is leaving a hole in the middle they will need to work out as they are trying to chase down an American League Wild Card spot. Sitting 42-45, they have gained some ground recently, so they can’t let the momentum stop.

The severity of the strain hasn’t been immediately released, but a 10-day Injured list placement is usually precautionary and hopefully amounts to just some rest time. Peña was out of Monday’s lineup with Nick Allen starting at shortstop. That was the early sign of a roster change.

This is the latest blow to the Astros’ infield in a long list of injuries. Carlos Correa underwent ankle surgery in May and won’t see the field again for the entirety of the 2026 season. Braden Shewmake is still rehabbing a right adductor strain and has been out since late May.

Now losing Peña is just making this team thinner than it already should be, looking at a tough schedule ahead.

Delgado Gets the Call

Houston Astros second baseman Raynel Delgado | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After debuting on June 14, Delgado is getting another chance. The Cuban-born infielder has hit .280 with one home run, four RBI, and a .708 OPS in his 13 games thus far.

He delivered a home run on June 28 against the Detroit Tigers when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI. He was then optioned to Sugar Land on June 29, only to be brought right back on June 30.

Delgado brings defensive versatility with him. He’s played second, third and even shortstop in his brief MLB time. Joe Espada has to love that flexibility with all of the maneuvering he has had to do in response to injuries.

As a 2018 sixth-round pick originally drafted by Cleveland, Delgado has spent years in development and now possibly has found his way to the MLB field.

Houston will continue its homestand Monday evening as they take the field again against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park. After losing game one 4-5, the Astros are looking to regain their winning ways.

They will have to find a way to win without Peña for a while.