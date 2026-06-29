Astros-Twins Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

Part of what makes sports so exhilarating is the prospect that, at any moment, a team can surge back into the mix from out of nowhere. Baseball is the best at accomplishing this, as the long season gives clubs runway to make mistakes in the early going before hitting another gear right when it matters most.

For the Houston Astros, a squad that had been trifling in the depths for the longest time — raising questions about whether manager Joe Espada or general manager Dana Brown should retain their jobs — it appears the ship has been righted to some extent.

While the Astros aren't above .500 just yet, they seem to be inching toward that goal every single day. But that really isn't the important number. What's crucial at this juncture is how far out they are from a playoff spot. And given that the American League is a dumpster fire with little to no clear contenders, everything is wide open at the moment.

That's what makes this upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins so important. Losing this positive momentum at this juncture is something the Astros can't afford. They need to perform well. If they do, then there's a possibility that first place in the AL West could be in their future. If not, then the depths of despair this team has felt for months will return.

Here is a breakdown of this fun series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, and an Astros injury report.

Series Schedule

Houston Astros second baseman Raynel Delgado. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Monday, June 29 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

• TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Twins – Twins.TV

• Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Twins – TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App

Tuesday, June 30 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

• TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Twins – Twins.TV

• Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Twins – TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App

Wednesday, July 1 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

• TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Twins – Twins.TV

• Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Twins – TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App

Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Monday: Astros – RHP Peter Lambert (6-4, 3.28 ERA) vs. Twins – Zebby Matthews (3-5, 4.56 ERA)

Tuesday: Astros – RHP Mike Burrows (3-8, 5.48 ERA) vs. Twins – RHP Joe Ryan (5-4, 3.18 ERA)

Wednesday: Astros – RHP Tatsuya Imai (5-3, 5.36 ERA) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (6-3, 3.98 ERA)

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: INF Braden Shewmake (right adductor strain), INF Nick Allen (Grade 1 left hamstring strain), OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (right hamstring soreness).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right rotator cuff impingement).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon injury), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow).