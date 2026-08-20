Jeremy Peña Injury Update Leads Astros to Call Up Triple-A Infielder

The Houston Astros' AL West lead is starting to get slim as they enter the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels with a 64-63 record. The division is one of the tightest in baseball, as both the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are looking for late-season pushes to get into the playoffs.

One of the biggest contributors this season for Houston has been shortstop Jeremy Peña, that is, when he's healthy. Several times this season, the Astros have been without Peña manning the shortstop position, and the franchise might be experiencing another piece of evidence that supports that claim.

Peña was hit on the hand with a 100 mph sinker by Angels starter Walbert Urena - to add insult to injury, he was ruled out on the pitch, as he went too far in his swing. Peña would stay in the game for defensive reasons, but once his next at-bat came, he was replaced by Nick Allen.

The Astros ruled Peña's injury a left-hand contusion, which could've been worse given the velocity the pitch came in at. And ahead of the series finale, the franchise provided an update on their shortstop, as well as a roster move to correspond with it.

Pena's Injury Update

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after being hit by a pitch. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), Peña underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed no structural damage in his right hand. Peña is still quite sore, but Joe Espada said the team is optimistic he won’t need an IL stint.

Regardless of whether Peña needs an IL stint, the franchise called up Raynel Delgado from Triple-A Sugar Land, designating outfielder Nelson Velasquez for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. In 17 games with Houston this season, Delgado has one home run, four RBIs, and a .273 batting average.

Delgado can slide in when needed and could even be used as a sneaky power bat off the bench while Peña recovers. If Peña's symptoms get worse, the Astros might have to bite the bullet and give him an IL stint, especially if they want him to be healthy for a potential playoff run.

Delgado is likely available off the bench for Houston in the series finale, as they look to bounce back following their opening homestand series defeat to the Mariners. Following this series with Los Angeles, the Astros will stay at Daikin Park, welcoming the Athletics for another AL West division matchup.