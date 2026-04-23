Joe Espada Delivers Blunt Reaction to Peter Lambert’s Dominant Start

The Houston Astros were in desperate need of a strong starting pitching performance against the Cleveland Guardians to grab their first series win since beating the Colorado Rockies.

Yordan Alvarez got things started with his league-leading 11th home run of the season, and after that, it was all Peter Lambert. A relief pitcher by trade, Lambert made his second start of the season for Houston and continued to show why he can be relied on by the franchise.

Blanking the Guardians offense across six innings of work, allowing just three hits, three walks, and striking out eight batters, Lambert handed the ball over to the bullpen to finish the job, which they did.

The Manager's Thoughts

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada walks in the dugout before the game. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For manager Joe Espada, getting a strong starting pitching performance this early in the season, especially with how the record looks, means a lot. Following the game, Espada gave his thoughts on the job well done by his starter.

"His stuff was really good," Espada said via Space City Home Network on X. "On both sides of the plate, his changeup, he's got that cutter down under against lefties, he had everything working."

"When he's in the zone, he creates action. People are swinging because stuff was close enough, and we like that. But also competes, you know? He has a little edge to him, and I like the fact that he's given us two really big outings in a short period where we really needed him to step up."

This is Lambert's first season as an Astro, having spent the first four years of his career with the Colorado Rockies, where he didn't find much success. But with his recent performances, signs of improvement could be on the horizon for Houston, especially finding a pitcher like Lambert to rely on.

Lambert's Postgame Thoughts

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert (38) throws a pitch. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Lambert's postgame thoughts reflected what Espada had to say about him. This was a proud start for Lambert, and it was very reflective of what he had to say, once again, via Sace City Home Network on X.

"I think going six was huge," Lambert said. "Vasqy [Christian Vazquez] and I, we had a pretty good game plan going in, and I thought we were able to execute it pretty good. Through three innings, my pitch count was a little higher than what it should be, but I'm just glad I was able to get through six."

Lambert's strong outing helps the Astros bullpen regain some stamina as they have an off day before taking on the New York Yankees, starting their three-game series this Friday.