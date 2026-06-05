How to Watch Astros Series Opener vs. Athletics: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

Just when you think that the Houston Astros might be up against it in 2026, you take a look at the American League West Division standings. Despite all the injuries that Joe Espada's club has dealt with and the struggles of the pitching at times, Houston is just 5.5 games off the pace behind the first-place Seattle Mariners. Just three games ahead of the Astros are the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

As bad as things have been, Houston is in a better spot than some thought that it would be, given everything that has happened. However, they are coming off a series loss at home to the Pittsburgh Pirates and now must at least win a series over one of the teams they're chasing in the standings this weekend at home.

Here is a breakdown of Friday night's series opener, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups and injuries.

How to Watch Astros vs. Athletics

Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM.94.5 FM HD-1, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Peter Lambert | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Athletics: RHP Jack Perkins (2-2, 5.46 ERA) vs. Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (4-4, 3.77 ERA)

This is a big start for Peter Lambert. The right-hander had a good May with a 3.90 ERA and he won three of his five starts, including his last two over the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. His numbers have been steady, and he has been pitching to contact with just 24 strikeouts. This will be the ninth start of the season.

As for the Athletics, this is Jake Perkins' first start of the season, with a majority of his work out of the bullpen. His longest outing was 4.2 innings on May 25 against the Mariners. With this being a bullpen game, Houston needs to get to Perkins early and often to get off on a good foot in a series that is bigger than some think at this point in the season.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OH Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), 2B Jose Altuve (grade 2 left oblique strain).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Hunter Brown (grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (grade 2 right shoulder strain) SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon).